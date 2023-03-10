GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jeremy Roach hit a huge 3-pointer at the 1:32 mark, and fourth-seeded Duke held off top-seeded Miami 85-78 in the ACC tournament semifinals on Friday night.

The Blue Devils (25-8) advanced to play the winner of Friday’s late Virginia-Clemson game in Saturday night’s championship game.

Roach’s 3 from the left wing over Isaiah Wong with the shot clock going down proved to be the biggest shot, giving Duke a 78-71 lead.

The Blue Devils did enough late to stay in control, closing out their eighth straight win and earning their 17th trip to the title game in the past 25 tournaments.

This one comes in the debut run of first-year coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski and has Duke within a win of another title.

Wong had 22 points to lead the top-seeded Hurricanes (25-7), who suffered an immediate blow by losing starting forward Norchad Omier to an ankle injury just 66 seconds into the game.

Pastner dismissed: Josh Pastner was fired as Georgia Tech’s coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising ACC tournament title.

Pastner was dumped after seven seasons, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse.

The Yellow Jackets were 15-18 this season and 12-20 last season.

Pastner’s record at Georgia Tech was 109-114, including a 53-78 mark in the ACC. He formerly coached at Memphis, where he spent seven seasons after replacing John Calipari.