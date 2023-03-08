Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse came to awkward end Wednesday, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry was been promoted to the job.

The move came less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament, after which Boeheim hinted at retirement but said it would ultimately be the university’s decision.

The university acted quickly.

The 78-year-old Boeheim’s record in his 47 seasons, officially, was 1,015-441. That reflects 101 wins taken away by the NCAA for violations between the 2004-07 and 2010-12 seasons.

Whether the count was 1,015 or 1,116, only now-retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had more wins than Boeheim at the Division I level.

Boeheim led the Orange to the 2003 national title — Carmelo Anthony’s lone season in Syracuse — and saw 46 of his players get taken in NBA drafts. Among them: Anthony, Derrick Coleman, Rony Seikaly, Dion Waiters, Billy Owens, Sherman Douglas and Pearl Washington. Boeheim also was a USA Basketball assistant under Krzyzewski on the teams that won Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Syracuse reached the NCAA tournament 35 times under Boeheim, went to the Final Four in five of those appearances, won 10 Big East regular-season titles and five more titles in that conference’s tournament.

The Orange were 17-15 this season and will miss the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season.

Wednesday’s second-round ACC tourney game, which was quickly overshadowed, was won 77-74 by ninth-seeded Wake Forest when Daivien Williamson hit a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left. Williamson finished with 17 points as the Demon Deacons won their first ACC tournament game since 2017.

North Carolina 83, Boston College 61: The seventh-seeded Tar Heels Carolina survived a scare that had nothing to do with the 10th-seeded Eagles on Wednesday.

Carolina jumped out to a 19-point lead against BC when senior forward Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) appeared to twist his left ankle as he landed while jumping for a rebound. Bacot sat out the remaining 4:34 of the half.

The last time Bacot twisted his ankle it was in the first meeting against Virginia, a 65-58 Cavaliers victory on Jan. 10. Bacot played just 88 seconds of that game.

He made his way back onto the court against the Eagles for the second half and made the first basket. Although he didn’t show much fluidity moving laterally, Bacot was able to get up and down the floor without visible pain or a limp.

After playing the first five and a half minutes, he sat out the remainder of the game. Bacot finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Caleb Love scored 22 points for UNC (20-12), and R.J. Davis added 18.

Pittsburgh 89, Georgia Tech 81: Jamarius Burton scored 21 points, and Federiko Federiko added 19 as the fifth-seeded Panthers ousted the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets in a second-round game.

Pittsburgh (22-10) shot 56% from the field and had all five starters score in double figures. Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Georgia Tech (15-18).