Addison Reed wins Bryan Trophy for second time

“It’s always a good time here at Deep Run [Horse Show],” said Addison Reed on Saturday.

The trips to Deep Run Hunt Club certainly haven't hurt her trophy collection.

The 18-year-old from Mechanicsville won the prestigious Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class for the second time.

The Deep Run Horse Show, a five-day hunter and equation event, has brought the horse community together in Virginia since 1937.

The Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class dates back to 1962. Generations of riders have won the Bryan Trophy before going on to successful careers competing at horse shows.

“The thing that is so fun about winning the Bryan Trophy is that if you actually look at the trophy itself, you can see all people who have won it years before,” said Reed, also the 2019 winner.

As she left the ring, Reed was greeted with smiles and congratulations.

“The thing that is so fun about Deep Run is that it is so close to home, and we have been showing here so many years,” she said. “My mom showed here when she was a kid as well.”

Reed is coached by her parents, Derek and Sulu.

“I’ve been riding for just about as long as I can remember,” Addison Reed said. “My parents are both professionals, so I grew up on farms.”

“Her mother and I are always proud of her, and she always ride well,” Derek Reed said.

The Reeds own and run Reed Training and Sales at Still Meadows Farms in Mechanicsville. Addison also works and rides there.

“She is just part of our team,” Derek Reed said. “It’s a family affair.”

Reed rode the horse Quidambar Van Deevondel - or Q-Bar for short - a 6-year-old from Holland. She said this was Q-Bar’s first time riding in an equation class since they acquired him in January.

Reed says she plans to follow her parents’ footsteps and ride professionally.

The Bryan Trophy is one of many classes at the Deep Run Horse Show.

“The Deep Run Horse Show is one of the oldest shows in the country, and we appreciate everything they do, their hospitality,” Derek Reed said.

“The Virginia horse community, it’s nice. We are all friends. It’s a competition, but in the end we are all friends.”

Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class final standings: 1. Addison Reed, 2. Kelsey Lambert, 3. Hugh Turner, 4. Annabelle Whitehead, 5. Caroline Booker, 6. Sydney Callagy, 7. Caitlin Hogan, 8. Andie Preblick.