FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Trey Barber scored 25 points — including a driving layup as time expired — and grabbed 10 rebounds as Christopher Newport beat Mount Union 74-72 Saturday to win the first NCAA Division III championship in program history.

Jahn Hines added 18 points for the Captains (30-3), who ended their season with a 15-game win streak that started after a 64-59 loss to then-No. 2 Randolph-Macon on Jan. 11.

Barber, named the most valuable player of the D-III final Four, hit 10 of 15 shots and had his eighth double-double of the season. Caleb Furr tied his career-high with four 3-pointers on as many attempts to finish with 12 points, and Matthew Brodie also scored 12 points for CNU.

“This is about our program and all the people who are a part of it, and have been a part of it in the past,” Captains coach John Krikorian said. “We have a rich history, and so many have contributed to it. ... We had so many of our former players with us here tonight. I can’t tell you how much this means.”

Christian Parker scored 10 points in a 12-4 run that culminated with when his layup with 17 seconds left gave Mount Union a 70-69 lead. Ty Henderson converted a 3-point play four seconds later to put the Captains back in front by 2. Parker scored inside to make it 72-all with 4.2 seconds left but Barber took the inbounds pass, calmy worked the ball up the court and drove the right side of the lane before he kissed a contested buzzer-beater off the glass.

Parker scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with two steals and two blocks for the Purple Raiders (30-3).

Mount Union’s Jeffery Mansfield hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-all with 6:51 to play, but Furr answered with a corner 3 just 12 seconds later and, after Parker scored inside to pull the Purple Raiders back within a point, Furr made another from behind the arc to give Christopher Newport a 60-56 advantage with six minutes to play.

Mount Union, which made its first national championship appearance in program history, had its 14-game win streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 74-72 defeat at John Carroll on Jan. 25.

Darrell Newsom hit a 3-pointer that gave Mount Union a 26-12 lead with five minutes left in the first half, but the Captains scored 14 of the next 17 points to trim their deficit to 3 points at the break.

Christopher Newport improved to 9-0 this season when behind at halftime. The Captains, who shot just 20.1% from the field and made 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, hit 19 of 37 from the floor (4 of 7 from behind the arc) after intermission.

Division III

women’s final four

Christopher Newport will have a chance to double down on national championships.

Sondra Fan scored 18 points as the Captains’ women’s team rallied to beat Rhode Island College 56-51 in the Division III women’s semifinals in Hartford, Conn.

CNU (31-0), which will be playing in the national-title game for the first time, will face either Smith (Mass.) or Transylvania for the national championship April 1 in Dallas.

Gabbi San Diego added 13 points for the Captains, who trailed 43-38 after three quarters but took control with an 11-0 run to start the fourth.

CNU won despite making only 16 of 57 shots from the field (28.1%). The Anchormen (28-4) made 20 of 59 shots (33.9%).

Angelina Nardolillo led RIC with 13 points.