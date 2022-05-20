 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Altoona routs Flying Squirrels 12-4

ALTOONA, Pa. — The Altoona Curve jumped on Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng early, jumping out to an early four-run lead on their way to a 12-4 rout of the Flying Squirrels in an Eastern League game on Friday.

The Curve (17-20) scored two runs in the first and second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Altoona’s runs in the second came on a two-run home run by Matt Frazier, who finished 3 for 5 and drove in four runs.

Teng (1-4) lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out one and saw his ERA rise to 5.79.

Brett Auerbach hit a two-run double in the seventh for the Flying Squirrels (21-16). Shane Matheny and Armani Smith also drove in runs for Richmond.

