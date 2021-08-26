 Skip to main content
Altoona shuts out Flying Squirrels 3-0
ALTOONA, Pa. — Twenty-four hours after being shut out by Richmond, the Altoona Curve returned the favor, blanking the Flying Squirrels 3-0 in a Double-A Northeast game at PNG Field.

Osvaldo Bido (4-5) shackled Richmond over the first seven innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three. Cam Alldred and Cristofer Melendez each threw an inning to complete the four-hitter.

Diego Rincon had three of the four hits for the Flying Squirrels (50-49), including a double. Ji-hwan Bae was 3 for 3 and drove in a run for the Curve (52-45).

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (5-2) allowed all three runs in five innings while giving up five hits and a walk. He struck out three.

