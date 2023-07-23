Thanks to his 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Independence Golf Club, former Virginia Tech standout Connor Burgess won the State Open of Virginia by one stroke over Rylan Shim.

Burgess shot a 10-under 203 at the three-day tournament, including a 5-under 66 on Sunday.

Burgess, who won $9,000, became the first pro in five years to win the State Open. He hopes to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour later this year. The Independence Golf Club has become the home course for Burgess, who grew up in Lynchburg.

“I’ve been trying to win one of these for a while," Burgess said of the tournament. "Feels nice to get it done, especially here. I guess I can call this my home now. To win in front of this entire support system I have, it feels amazing.”

Shim, a Florida rising freshman, three-putted on the 18th hole Sunday for a bogey.

Former George Mason golfer Scott Shingler, who led after each of the first two rounds, shot an even-par 71 on Sunday to finish in a four-way tie for third at 8-under 205.

Ex-Hokie and current pro Mark Lawrence Jr. also tied for third, as did Longwood golfer Justin LaRue and former Loyola (Maryland) golfer and current pro Brandon Berry. LaRue needed a par on the 18th hole Sunday to force a playoff with Burgess but bogeyed the hole.

Radford University golfer Bryce Corbett and ex-Hokie Drew Brockwell tied for seventh at 7-under 206.

Virginia Tech golfer Mehrbaan Singh, Radford University golfer Patrick Gareiss and former University of Richmond golfer Sam Beach tied for ninth at 5-under 208.

Lord Botetourt graduate and George Mason golfer Samir Davidov finished in a seven-way tie for 12th at 4-under 209. That group also included ex-Hokies Mike Moyers and Joey Jordan.

Ex-Hokie and current pro Cameron Moore and William and Mary rising freshman Preston Burton tied for 19th at 3-under 210.

Former University of Richmond golfer Jordan Utley was 21st at 2-under 211.