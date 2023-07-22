Former George Mason standout Scott Shingler (Haymarket) backed up an opening-round 66 with a second-round 68 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over two others heading into Sunday's final round of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.

Shingler is at 8-under 134 overall, one shot better than collegians Mehrbaan Singh (Virginia Tech) and Justin LaRue (Longwood).

“I’m obviously in a good spot," Shingler said. "I’m still playing pretty well, hitting fairways and greens and getting some good looks at putts. I’m not getting out of position often. Just kind of grinding away at it.”

Shingler, seeking his first State Open title, finished with six birdies and three bogeys Saturday. He was 9 under at one point before back-to-back bogeys on 6 and 7. He recovered for a birdie on the par-5 8th and a par on No. 9 to end his round.

LaRue rode a front-nine 30 to rise up the leader board. A chip-in on No. 1 (his 10th hole) jumpstarted his round and was the first of six consecutive birdies.

“You try to make more birdies," LaRue said of his birdie binge. :I made my putt on 6 and I was like, ‘I just need three more.’ I just wanted to keep making as many birdies as I could. I was doing everything the same, not trying to change up what I had been doing all day.”

Singh finished with five birdies and three bogeys.

“I’m proud with the way I played today," he said. "My only goal for today was to give myself a shot going into tomorrow, and I did that. You have to stay pretty close to Scott, because as you saw the first day, he can get pretty hot. Putting myself up near the top was what my goal was at the end of the day.”

Seven players were tied for fourth at 5-under-par 137: Amateurs Samir Davidov (George Mason), Drew Brockwell (recent Virginia Tech graduate), Ashton Harper (Virginia Tech signee), Bryce Corbett (Radford), Rylan Shim (Florida signee), Adam Hooker (Western Carolina) and professional Connor Burgess.

Sunday's final round begins at 8 a.m.