Former George Mason standout Scott Shingler took an 18-hold lead at the State Open of Virginia Friday, with a 5-under-par 66, at the Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Shingler had six consecutive birdies in the middle of his round to the lead. He ended one stroke ahead of George Mason’s Samir Davidov and Virginia Tech teammates Mehrbaan Singh and David Stanford, all of whom returned rounds of 4-under 67.

“The ball was in the fairway, and I had some good numbers into the pins. I hit some decent shots, nothing really tight. I hit one tight on 9. The rest of them, I was making I’d say 7- to 14-footers. I snuck in a long one on 3, that was pretty good–a 25- or 30-footer. I had some good looks and I was able to convert the putts,” said Shingler, the 2011 Virginia State Golf Association amateur champion.

Former Hokie Drew Brockwell shot the best round of Friday afternoon, his 4-under 67 allowing him to join the current Tech players in the tie for second.

Five players tied for sixth after posting 3-under 68s. In the morning group, Radford University’s Bryce Corbett, past VSGA Amateur champion Joey Lane, and Charlottesville amateur Brian O’Dea, a member at Farmington Country Club, all posted 3-under rounds. They were joined by rising Virginia Tech freshman Ashton Harper and Greene Hills Club’s Mikey Moyers, who also returned 68 playing in the afternoon.

After Saturday’s round, the field will be cut to the low 60 players and ties for Sunday’s third and final round.