Sports Backers to hold another marathon March 12-14

After seeing a niche with a pandemic-induced, altered format for the Richmond Marathon, Sports Backers will stage another marathon March 12-14.

The organization announced the run-on-your-own “Sports Backers Marathon” will take place along Dorey Park in Henrico County and the Virginia Capital Trail.

The setup is similar to the recent Richmond Marathon, an annual Sports Backers event that this year could not have a one-day mass gathering on the traditional course around Richmond. Instead, participants ran on their own mostly on the Capital Trail during a 16-day period in November.

“After this year’s Richmond Marathon, we heard overwhelming positive feedback about the ability to be able to run in-person during such a challenging time when every other race was just going virtual,” Megan Schultz, Sports Backers’ chief operating officer, said in an email. “From the amenities we were able to provide on course, to the flexibility of choosing when you ran, to the sense of community that participants still felt, it was a really great experience done in a very safe way.