Sports Backers to hold another marathon March 12-14

After seeing a niche with a pandemic-induced, altered format for the Richmond Marathon, Sports Backers will stage another marathon March 12-14.
The organization announced the run-on-your-own “Sports Backers Marathon” will take place along Dorey Park in Henrico County and the Virginia Capital Trail.
The setup is similar to the recent Richmond Marathon, an annual Sports Backers event that this year could not have a one-day mass gathering on the traditional course around Richmond. Instead, participants ran on their own mostly on the Capital Trail during a 16-day period in November.
“After this year’s Richmond Marathon, we heard overwhelming positive feedback about the ability to be able to run in-person during such a challenging time when every other race was just going virtual,” Megan Schultz, Sports Backers’ chief operating officer, said in an email. “From the amenities we were able to provide on course, to the flexibility of choosing when you ran, to the sense of community that participants still felt, it was a really great experience done in a very safe way.
“So after seeing the success of the Richmond Marathon, first we knew we could produce an in-person product safely in this unique format but we then also knew there would be demand for something in-person again in the spring. The spring will continue to be a tough time to produce an event of scale in any normal capacity so this format will be able to provide that safe option while also filling a demand.”
The new event will have measured, marked courses for a marathon, half marathon and 5K. The courses will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Participants also have the option to run on a course of their choosing. Registration fees are $70 for the marathon, $60 for the half marathon and $25 for the 5K. Fees increase on Feb. 1.
Schultz said that while the pandemic forced Sports Backers to be creative, the new event and format may continue after the pandemic.
“There is something to having the flexibility to choose when you run while still having a lot of the guesswork removed, like a measured and marked course, a start/finish line, bottle refill stations and timing,” she said. “It certainly is not replacing the normal marathon experience but it is fitting a niche and a demand that we think will remain for some and for others some of the time.”
