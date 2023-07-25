For the first time since legendary Richmond golfer Lanny Wadkins accomplished the feat in 1967, the city's amateur and junior championships have been captured by the same ascendant talent.

Talon Dingledine, a 16-year-old rising junior at Monacan High, won the 75th Richmond Golf Association Junior Championship on Tuesday afternoon at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club with a 140 two-round score (68-72) to clear four golfers tied for second place by four shots.

Dingledine, the 2022 All-Metro golfer of the year, in June won the RGA City Amateur with his father, Ray, alongside him as his caddy.

Wadkins in his career won 21 tournaments on the PGA Tour, including one major, the 1977 PGA Championship. By many accounts the greatest golfer Richmond has ever produced, he was ranked in the top 10 of the official world golf ranking for 86 weeks from 1986 to 1988.

When asked what the place alongside Wadkins in Richmond golf history means to him, Dingledine simply shook his head and smiled.

"It feels amazing, I can't put it into words," he said. "It feels so good to be up there with that name (Wadkins). Hopefully, I can be as successful in golf as he obviously was."

Dingledine's Monday round was a relative breeze, but he had to grind through a more turbulent road on Tuesday to secure the title. His ball striking was solid as always, but he made some mental errors that set him back.

"On the front nine, had a couple dumb three-puts. Really, back nine, I just played solid, shot 38 on the front then made two birdies on pars on the back, so I got it back," Dingledine said following the trophy presentation.

"It definitely wasn't the prettiest round, but I'm just glad I got in at even par."

Dingledine's biggest strength is his ball striking and, specifically, his iron play, he said. He's trying to improve on the mental side of his game, in addition to his putting.

On the girls side, St. Catherine's Grace Anne Haggerty earned the junior title with a 159 (80-79), more than 20 strokes better than her opposition.

"It was fun, we had a good time out there," she said. "It felt good, I wish I would have played a little better but it was nice to go out there, win and have fun ... winning at a local course is nice, it's close to my house."

Dingledine was at the conclusion of the event presented with the Griffin Clark Trophy. Clark, a two-time winner of the RGA Junior Championship, was a Thomas Dale alumnus who was beloved in the local golf community for his honor and decency to fellow competitors.

Clark died at 21 years old in a 2016 car crash in Chesterfield County. But his memory lives on with the annual presentation of the trophy handed to Dingledine on Tuesday.

"Obviously, Lanny is a Richmond legend, you think about the historic nature in the 75-year history of the tournament, it's very meaningful," RGA president Ryan Taylor said of Dingeldine's feat.

"It's also very impactful that the Griffin Clark Trophy is presented to him, because of what Griffin meant to the junior game. These guys embody amateur golf, they played for it."

Taylor added that he's rarely seen a young golfer play as quickly as Dingledine does, lauding his decisiveness, iron play, ball striking and commitment and readiness to play each shot.

"To see Talon cement his place with two tremendous wins this year, it's going to be very exciting for his future," Taylor said.

"We'll see where it goes, we're all rooting for him because he's been a very deserving champion."

PHOTOS: 2023 RVA City Amateur Championship golf tournament