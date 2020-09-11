Amid roller coaster season, Justin Allgaier rides to Xfinity win in Richmond

“I got damage early, so I feel bad. I had to make up for the damage early.”

Haley is best known as the little engine who could, the 20-year-old longshot who won a rain-shortened Cup Series race at Daytona last year in just his third start in NASCAR’s premium circuit.

With a caution out, Haley took the lead in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona last July. Lightning stopped the race shortly thereafter. Haley waited through a couple of hours of rain before NASCAR called the race and Haley became the winner.

For Cup Series regular Busch, the third-place finish was an opportunity to get a little bit of an advance scouting report on the track. That’s something others won’t have in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

Cup Series drivers don’t have notes on Richmond this year because the spring race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR also has an aerodynamic package that reduces downforce at short tracks this year and a different tire that is supposed to wear more at short tracks. Plus there’s no practice and no qualifying.

“The tires have been throwing me off a little bit all year long,” Busch said. “It’s just a different feel, that’s for sure. I’ll try to wrap our head around it anyway, my head.”