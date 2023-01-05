Amoore, No. 9 Virginia Tech women hold off Virginia 74-66

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team had to play Thursday night without preseason All-American Elizabeth Kitley.

But the Hokies still won.

The ninth-ranked Hokies took the lead for good early in the third quarter en route to a 74-66 win over rival Virginia at Cassell Coliseum.

“This is one of my prouder moments as a coach,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “I’m sure when a lot of people walked out and they saw Elizabeth Kitley in street clothes, they didn’t give us much of a chance.

“We know how good we are. We’re a team that’s constructed to have a lot of different options on different nights.”

Kitley, who earned Associated Press third-team All-America and ACC player-of-the-year honors last season, sprained her ankle in practice Tuesday.

It was the first game Kitley watched from the bench since she missed the team’s 2022 ACC semifinal loss to N.C. State with a sprained shoulder.

Kitley, who was one of 25 players named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list Wednesday, averages 18.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

“Nobody was going to be Liz, but they just had to be a better version of themselves,” Brooks said.

Georgia Amoore had 22 points and four 3-pointers for the Hokies. Taylor Soule had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kayana Traylor scored 15 points.

“I think we have a team full of All-Americans, whether or not they’ve been given the accolade,” Soule said. “We have a lot of trust in each other. … [It was about] understanding your role and not trying to make up for the things that Liz does but just doing your job and doing it really well.”

Forward D’asia Gregg, who started in Kitley’s place Wednesday, added 10 points and 10 rebounds in her first start for the Hokies.

Tech (13-2, 3-2 ACC) beat UVa (13-2, 2-2) for the third straight time.

“It was going to be gutsy regardless of if we had Liz or not,” Amoore said. “UVa’s going to come out and they’re going to play hard against us just as we’re going to play hard against them.

“Having Liz out, obviously it was a huge blow but I think everybody did a great job of stepping up.”

Camryn Taylor tallied 18 points for UVa. Mir McLean and Sam Brunelle each added 11.

Tech’s 74 points were the most UVa has allowed this season.

“I didn’t think we defended very well,” UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I don’t think we really stuck to the game plan and clogged the driving lanes like we wanted to.”

UVa shot 43.8% from the field against Tech’s zone defense, including 23.5% (4 of 17) from 3-point range.

“They made us a little stagnant when they went zone,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “We’ve seen a lot of zone this year and we’ve shredded zones, so I was a little bit surprised to see us get rattled by that.”

The game was tied at 32 at halftime. But Tech scored the first basket of the third quarter and led the rest of the game.

UVa’s Taylor Valladay scored with 7:49 left in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 55-52.

But Traylor sank a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to 58-52. She made a layup to make it 60-52 with 6:45 to go.

UVa cut the lead to 64-60 with 3:17 left, but Cayla King drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 67-60 with 3:02 remaining.

Taylor made back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 67-64. But Amoore’s 3-pointer made it 70-64 with 1:52 to go.

After making only two 3-pointers in the first half, Tech made six in the second half.