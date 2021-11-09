College basketball roundup: Buckeyes sneak past Zips

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to give No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ali Ali hit a step-back 3-pointer and a foul shot to put Akron up 66-65 with six seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half.
The Buckeyes inbounded the ball after a timeout, and freshman Malaki Branham got it inside to Key, who banked it in to seal the win.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but fouled out on Ali’s late 3-pointer. Key had a career-high 14 points.
Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton 16 for the Zips, who were close to getting their first win over Ohio State in more than century.
No. 19 UNC 83, Loyola of Maryland 67: Caleb Love scored 22 points and the Tar Heels led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut.
Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.
Davis, a former North Carolina player, replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams’ staff. Williams watched from a front-row seat near the tunnel where the Tar Heels run onto the court.
Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, added 12 points and Kerwin Walton scored 11 points for North Carolina, which scored the game’s first nine points.
Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola.
No. 23 St. Bonaventure 75, Siena 47: Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and the Bonnies overcame a sluggish opening 20 minutes to beat the visiting Saints.
Aside from being ranked for the first time since January 1971, the Bonnies kicked off their season by unveiling an Atlantic 10 Conference regular season and tournament championship banner — the first time they’ve won both in the same year — and an eighth NCAA Tournament banner.
Osun Osunniyi, who entered the game second among active players averaging 2.67 blocks, had seven blocks, with nine points and six rebounds for the Bonnies.
Pitt transfer Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 12 points off the bench for a St. Bonaventure team returning five starters — all seniors — and accounted for 89% of their offense from last season.
No. 3 Kansas 87, Michigan State 74: Senior wing Ochai Agbaji erupted for a career-high 29 points and newcomer point guard Remy Martin added 15 points all in the second half as the Jayhawks defeated the Spartans in Tuesday’s Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.
David McCormack contributed 10 points as KU prevailed after opening with a loss to Gonzaga last season and to Duke in 2019-20.
Martin also had six rebounds from the point guard position.
KU improved to 16-3 in season openers during the Bill Self era. A.J. Hoggard had 17 points and Julius Marble 13 for MSU.
No. 4 Villanova 91, Mount St. Mary’s 51: Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore combined for 12 assists and no turnovers in the Wildcats’ win over the Mount.
Gillespie scored 13 points in his first game back since suffering a torn MCL in his left knee. Moore hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points for the Big East favorite Wildcats. Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels each added 17.
Villanova needed the tune-up headed into a stacked nonconference schedule that includes No. 2 UCLA later this week. They’ll play for only the sixth time and first since 2010.
State men
George Mason 74, Stony Brook 52: Josh Oduro’s game-high 16 points helped the Patriots down the Seawolves in Fairfax.
DeVon Cooper chipped in 14 points, and D’Shawn Schwartz and Xavier Johnson had 11 apiece. Jahlil Jenkins paced Stony Brook with 13. The Patriots shot 52.5% from the floor, dominated the rebounding battle (44-31) and led for all but 13 seconds.
VMI 111, Carlow 55: Seven Keydets scored in double figures as VMI trounced the Celtics in Lexington.
Tanner Mans led VMI with 14 points. The Keydets shot 55% (22 of 40) from 3-point range.
State women
No. 24 Virginia Tech 76, Davidson 57: Aisha Sheppard hit 7-of-10 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Hokies past the Wildcats.
Purdue transfer Kayana Taylor added 18 points for VT. Shepherd started a 13-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers plus two free throws and Traylor ended it with a 3 and a fastbreak layup to give the Hokies a 17-2 lead just past the midpoint of the first quarter.
It was 46-22 at the half and the Wildcats made a little run in the third quarter with a 13-3 surge but never got any closer. Adelaide Fuller paced the Wildcats with 15 points.
Sheppard set the Virginia Tech record with 87 3-pointers last season when the Hokies ended a 15-year drought from the NCAA Tournament and has a career record 306 treys entering her graduate student season.
James Madison 84, Virginia 69: Kiki Jefferson poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Dukes past the Cavaliers in Harrisonburg.
Camryn Taylor paced UVA with 27 points and 7 rebounds. The Cavaliers shot 1 of 15 from 2-point range and never led. Jamia Hazell added 17 points for JMU, and Claire Neff had 14.
Charlotte 63, Richmond 45: Octavia Jett-Wilson scored a game-high 16 points to lead the 49ers past the Spiders at the Robins Center.
Richmond never led. Addie Budnik paced the Spiders with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Townsend (James River) scored 7 points.
Sydney Boone (Highland Springs) played six minutes and scored a point.