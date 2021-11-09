College basketball roundup: Buckeyes sneak past Zips

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key hit a layup with less than a second left to give No. 17 Ohio State a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ali Ali hit a step-back 3-pointer and a foul shot to put Akron up 66-65 with six seconds left in a game that was tied six times in the second half.

The Buckeyes inbounded the ball after a timeout, and freshman Malaki Branham got it inside to Key, who banked it in to seal the win.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but fouled out on Ali’s late 3-pointer. Key had a career-high 14 points.

Ali had 17 points and K.J. Walton 16 for the Zips, who were close to getting their first win over Ohio State in more than century.

No. 19 UNC 83, Loyola of Maryland 67: Caleb Love scored 22 points and the Tar Heels led the whole way in Hubert Davis’ coaching debut.

Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball’s storied programs launched a new era.