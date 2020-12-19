College hoops roundup: Badgers overwhelm Cardinals

It was a rare meeting between two of college basketball’s bluebloods where one team wasn’t ranked. That last happened the 2010-11 season. Kentucky (1-5) has lost five straight games including three straight to ACC opponents.

The Tar Heels (5-2) kept pounding the ball inside on offense and attacked the lane with drives. It took a toll on the Wildcats, who watched all three of their main post players foul out because of it. Olivier Sarr, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest who averaged 12 points, was held to just 2.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot’s (Trinity Episcopal) 14 points while Garrison Brooks added 11.

State men

East Carolina 73, James Madison 64: Matt Lewis’ 19 points weren’t enough for the Dukes, who committed 19 turnovers in a road loss to the Pirates.

Brandon Suggs scored 18 points off the bench to pace ECU (6-1). After JMU (2-2) cut the deficit to single digits in the second half, an 8-1 Pirates run made it 59-43 with 8:20 to play, and the Dukes never pulled back within 10.