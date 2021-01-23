College hoops roundup: Buckeyes bounce Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — Ohio State is capitalizing on the lack of fans at Big Ten games this season to take down one ranked opponent after another on the road.
E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and the 15th-ranked Buckeyes never trailed in a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday. Ohio State has beaten Top 15 teams in each of its last three road games.
“I just feel like when we go on the road, we have a different mindset,” said Liddell, who also had seven rebounds. “We’ve got to stay connected throughout the whole time because they’re going to have their runs. It’s their place. They’re used to it. They practice here every day. We just have to stay connected.”
The Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4 Big Ten) beat then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9 and then--No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 16. Illinois is now 22nd and Rutgers unranked.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann acknowledges that road atmospheres aren’t quite the same this season with the pandemic causing games to take place in empty arenas. But he still didn’t want to diminish the magnitude of beating a Top 10 team anywhere.
“It’s a great win regardless because of the competition,” Holtmann said. “I totally get it. It’s very much different. I think every environment is a neutral environment. That’s just the reality.”
Ohio State played in its new dark gray alternate uniforms for the first time.
Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3) lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games. The Badgers’ only other home loss during this stretch was a 70-64 decision Dec. 28 against Maryland.
Aleem Ford scored 13 points to lead Wisconsin, which also got 12 from D’Mitrik Trice and 11 each from Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.
Top 25 men
No. 2 Baylor 81, Oklahoma State 66: Jared Butler scored 22 points and the Bears overcame a halftime deficit to beat the undermanned Cowboys.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference’s leading scorer, did not play because of COVID-19 protocols. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out, leaving the team with eight players available.
The Cowboys still pushed the Bears, leading in the early minutes of the second half before Baylor took control. The Bears shot 53% after the break.
Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points, and Davion Mitchell had eight points and nine assists for Baylor (14-0, 7-0 Big 12). Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points for Oklahoma State (9-4, 3-4).
No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56: Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and the Wildcats used a dominant final 20 minutes to defeat the Friars.
Caleb Daniels added 12 points and Jermaine Samuels had 10 for Villanova (10-1, 5-0 Big East), which rebounded from an ugly first half to win its eighth consecutive game. Alyn Breed scored 18 points to pace Providence (8-7, 4-5).
No. 8 Houston 68, Temple 51: Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and the Cougars rolled to their sixth straight victory by beating the Owls.
For the Cougars (13-1, 8-1 American), Grimes and Sasser hit consecutive early 3s to build a 19-point lead. Jake Forrester led the Owls (3-4, 2-4) with 15 points, and Khalif Battle had 14.
Oklahoma 75, No. 9 Kansas 68: De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and the Sooners beat the Jayhawks for their second victory of the month over a Top 10 opponent.
Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) has won three of its last four games against Kansas (10-5, 4-4) in Norman and is 8-1 at home this season — including a victory over then-No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2. Marcus Garrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks.
No. 11 Creighton 74, No. 23 UConn 66: Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and the Bluejays broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat the Huskies.
Creighton (11-4, 7-3 Big East) shot 58% in the second half to avoid their first three-game losing streak since February 2019. Mahoney made 8 of 14 shots from the field.
R.J. Cole scored 14 points for UConn (7-3, 4-3).
No. 14 West Virginia 79, Kansas State 47: Miles McBride scored 18 points to help the Mountaineers beat the Wildcats in West Virginia’s first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols..
Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12).
Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) with 15 points The Wildcats had 28 turnovers, the most by a Big 12 team this season and the most in a game under coach Bruce Weber.
Maryland 63, No. 17 Minnesota 49: Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals to help the Terrapins deliver another road upset of a ranked Big Ten opponent, a wire-to-wire victory over the Gophers.
Donta Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland (9-7, 3-6). The Terrapins limited Minnesota’s Liam Robbins to six points on 2-for-6 shooting before the 7-footer fouled out.
Marcus Carr had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Gophers (11-5, 4-5).
No. 18 Alabama 81, Mississippi State 73: Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help the streaking Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs.
Alabama (13-3, 8-0 SEC) won its ninth straight overall and has won eight consecutive SEC games for the first time since starting league play 8-0 in the 1986-87 season. The Bulldogs (9-7, 4-4) cut an 11-point second-half deficit down to three in the final minute, but John Petty Jr. answered with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left. D.J. Stewart Jr. led Mississippi State with 27 points.
Stanford 73, NO. 24 UCLA 72 (OT): Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift the Cardinal over the Bruins, ending UCLA’s unbeaten streak in the Pac-12.
Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a layup off a set piece with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O’Connell’s feed from under the basket and banked the winning shot in with his left hand.
Jaiden Dalaire added 19 points for the Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) . Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins (12-3, 8-1).
ACC men
Florida State 80, NO. 20 Clemson 61: Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Seminoles pulled away early to rout the Tigers for their fourth straight victory.
Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State (9-2, 5-1 ACC). He made 4 of 5 3-pointers. John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson (9-4, 3-4).
Wake Forest 76, Pittsburgh 75: Ismael Massoud had a career-high 31 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range, Wake coach Steve Forbes earned the first ACC win of his coaching career, and the Deamon Deacons beat the Panthers.
The Demon Deacons (4-6, 1-6 ACC) never led until Jonah Antonio made it 60-57 with 9:45 left on the second of his three straight 3-pointers. Those 3s came late in Wake Forest’s 26-5 run that ended at 66-57 with 8:17 to go.
Antonio finished with 15 points and Jalen Johnson added 10 points. For Pitt (8-3, 4-2) Justin Champagnie had 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals.
UNC 86, N.C. State 76: Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds as the Tar Heels used their strength inside to beat the Wolfpack.
Sharpe scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Bacot had 17 points and eight boards to lead the Tar Heels (10-5, 5-3 ACC) to their fifth win in six games and prevent a season sweep by the Wolfpack, which won 79-76 on Dec. 22. The victory also kept the Tar Heels unbeaten this season in six home games. N.C. State (6-5, 2-4) lost its fourth straight.
Louisville 70, Duke 65: Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help the Cardinals beat the Blue Devils.
The game wasn’t put away until Jones, the grad transfer from Radford, hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining. Those came after the Cardinals got possession following a scramble for a loose ball and two missed Blue Devils 3-point attempts.
Jay’Lyn Withers added 13 points, David Johnson 12 and Dre Davis 11 for Louisville (10-3, 5-2 ACC). The Cardinals were 18 of 24 at the line to 7 of 9 for Duke (5-5, 3-3).
State men
Mercer 83, VMI 80: Felipe Haase had a career-high 23 points as the Bears (10-4, 3-3 SoCon) narrowly beat the Keydets (8-8, 3-4). Ross Cummings added 22 points for Mercer.
Greg Parham (Monacan)had 26 points for the Keydets, his sixth-straight 20-point game.
Randolph-Macon 61, Ferrum 57: Miles Mallory scored 19 points and hit a key late 3-pointer to lead the Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-2, 0-1).