College hoops roundup: UR women's basketball pauses team activities

The latest round of COVID-19 testing among members of the University of Richmond women’s basketball program and contact tracing has caused the Spiders to pause team activities, the school announced Friday.
Richmond (3-1) will not play its next two games, against Saint Francis on Sunday and at Norfolk State on Thursday, as the team follows UR protocols and those of the Virginia Department of Health.
The Spiders next game, if playable, will be their A-10 opener against visiting VCU, on Dec. 20.
The UR men’s basketball team missed two games — Dec. 2 at Charleston and Dec. 5 vs. Furman — and nearly a week of practice after three positive tests and contact tracing in its program.
Louisville-UNC women’s game postponed
The Atlantic Coast Conference says Sunday’s women’s basketball game between No. 2 Louisville and North Carolina has been postponed.
The league announced Friday night that the postponement was due to positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals program. The team is adhering to protocols outlined by the league.
There is no immediate update on when the game will be rescheduled.
Michigan forward out indefinitely
Michigan forward Austin Davis is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.
The school announced his status Friday, saying Davis has a plantar fascia injury from a non-contact movement in the Wolverines’ win over Toledo on Wednesday.
Davis will begin rehabilitation immediately. He is averaging 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.
Freshman center Hunter Dickinson has made a major impact early this season, and now the Wolverines will likely need to rely on him even more.
Michigan hosts Penn State in its Big Ten opener Sunday.
Friday’s games
West Virginia 62, North Texas 50: The uncertainty of playing amid a pandemic is weighing on the 11th-ranked Mountaineers, to the point where they trailed at halftime to the unheralded Mean Green and coach Bob Huggins had to light a fire under his team.
West Virginia responded, rallying with 18 straight points to open the second half, and fought off a late run by North Texas to win their home opener.
Sean McNeil scored 15 points to lead the Mountaineers (5-1). Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points — all in the second half — and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Culver scored seven points during the decisive run.
Javion Hamlet scored 15 points and Thomas Bell had 12 for North Texas (1-3).
West Virginia plays Richmond next in a matchup of top-20 teams Sunday at 1 p.m.
UMass 94, Northeastern 79: Tre Mitchell had 31 points and 11 rebounds as the Minutemen beat the Huskies.
Javohn Garcia had 23 points for UMass (1-0). Carl Pierre added 14 points. T.J. Weeks had 11. Tyson Walker had 29 points and five steals for Northeastern (0-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points. Jason Strong had 11 points.
Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 68: Sandro Mamukelashvili had a career-high 32 points as the Pirates topped the Red Storm.
Both teams were playing their first Big East Conference game of the season.
Takal Molson had 14 points for Seton Hall (4-3, 1-0 Big East Conference). Myles Cale added 10 points. Julian Champagnie had 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Red Storm (5-2, 0-1).