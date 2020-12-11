College hoops roundup: UR women's basketball pauses team activities

The latest round of COVID-19 testing among members of the University of Richmond women’s basketball program and contact tracing has caused the Spiders to pause team activities, the school announced Friday.

Richmond (3-1) will not play its next two games, against Saint Francis on Sunday and at Norfolk State on Thursday, as the team follows UR protocols and those of the Virginia Department of Health.

The Spiders next game, if playable, will be their A-10 opener against visiting VCU, on Dec. 20.

The UR men’s basketball team missed two games — Dec. 2 at Charleston and Dec. 5 vs. Furman — and nearly a week of practice after three positive tests and contact tracing in its program.

Louisville-UNC women’s game postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Sunday’s women’s basketball game between No. 2 Louisville and North Carolina has been postponed.

The league announced Friday night that the postponement was due to positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals program. The team is adhering to protocols outlined by the league.

There is no immediate update on when the game will be rescheduled.