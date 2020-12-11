FBC notes: Liberty's Freeze tests positive for virus

Liberty University announced on Friday that head football coach Hugh Freeze has tested positive for COVID-19.
Freeze has experienced some mild symptoms, said a release from the school’s athletics department. Freeze has self-isolated since learning of the positive test.
“He looks forward to joining the team for bowl game preparation, next week,” the release stated. “Flames Nation is asked to keep Liberty University Head Coach Hugh Freeze in your prayers for a speedy recovery.”
Liberty (9-1) has completed its regular season schedule after its Dec. 5 matchup with No. 13 Coastal Carolina (10-0) was canceled.
Aggies opt out of matchup with Rams
Utah State has canceled its football game against Colorado State amid concerns voiced about religious discrimination during the search for a new football coach.
Aggies players issued a statement to Stadium on Friday, saying they were opting out of Saturday’s game because of alleged comments made by University President Noelle Cockett about the religious and cultural background of interim coach Frank Maile.
Cockett’s comments were reportedly made during a video call Tuesday with athletic director John Hartwell and the Utah State University Leadership Council to discuss Maile’s candidacy for the permanent head coaching job.
Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson resigned to take over Utah State, a source told The Associated Press on Thursday.
“We want our message to be clear that this has nothing to do with the hiring of Coach Blake Anderson, the recently-named head coach of the program,” the players said in their statement. “We are highlighting the ongoing problems of inequality and want to create a better future for the community of Logan and Utah State University.”
Maile is in his second go-round as an assistant coach at Utah State, with a stint at Vanderbilt from 2014-15 in between. He has been assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator for the past five seasons and was named interim head coach when Gary Andersen was fired after an 0-3 start to the season.
“I am devastated that my comments were interpreted as bias against anyone’s religious background,” Cockett said in a statement. “Throughout my professional career and, especially, as president of USU, I have welcomed the opportunity to meet directly and often with students about their experiences. ... I remain committed to giving our students a voice.”
Pitt declines to participate in bowl
Pitt has chosen not to participate in a bowl game this season.
The decision to decline a postseason invitation was “made by the team and fully supported by the university,” according to a Friday evening statement by Pitt.
The Panthers wrapped up their regular season with a 34-20 win at Georgia Tech on Thursday night, finishing with a 6-5 record. Pitt was projected to receive a bowl invitation even before its win, filling one of the ACC’s bowl slots. Instead, the Panthers join Boston College in opting to end their pandemic-affected 2020 season early.