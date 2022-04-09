MLB roundup:

NEW YORK — Longtime Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has a go-to phrase when it comes to a team’s relief corps.

“Bullpens are volatile,” he says, meaning the fluctuation a group can have from one season to the next or, in some cases, from one week or month to the next.

But mostly terrific bullpens — or at least fairly decent ones in down seasons — have been a hallmark of Yankees teams the last decade-plus, and this season is shaping up as no exception.

A day after seven relievers allowed one earned run in seven innings in Friday’s season-opening 11-inning victory over the Red Sox, six arms from the bullpen threw six scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd of 46,882 at the Stadium. On Friday, it was Chad Green, Clay Holmes, Miguel Castro, Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta, Aroldis Chapman and Michael King leading the way.

On Saturday, after Luis Severino allowed two runs and five hits in three innings-plus, the phalanx of Ron Marinaccio, Castro, Lucas Luetge, Chad Green, Clay Holmes and Chapman again did the job.

After Giancarlo Stanton’s second homer in as many days — a 437-foot two-run shot in the sixth off Nick Pivetta that snapped a 2-2 tie — Green and Holmes got the ball to Chapman, who overcame a two-base throwing error by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa with one out in the ninth.

The bullpen has allowed two runs (one earned), five hits and six walks in 13 innings, striking out 15.

Cubs 9, Brewers 0: Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared.

The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career.

As McCutchen slowly headed to first base while jawing at Thompson, players from both bullpens ran onto the field. Thompson said the pitch got away from him.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 2: St. Louis bench coach Skip Schumaker learned less than an hour before game time that he’d be filling in for ill manager Oliver Marmol. Nolan Arenado helped make his job a lot easier.

Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis, minus its rookie skipper, beat Pittsburgh. Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu.

Royals 1, Guardians 0: Prized rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made an eye-popping play at third base to nail a runner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, then Adalberto Mondesi’s RBI single in the bottom half lifted Kansas City over Cleveland.

Rays 5, Orioles 3: Less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, pinch-hit sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run against Baltimore on opening day, young catcher Francisco Mejía made his first start of the season and delivered again in Saturday’s victory over Baltimore. He homered and drove in three more runs to help the Rays beat the Orioles for the 14th straight time

Marlins 2, Giants 1: Jesús Sánchez hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, and Miami held on to beat San Francisco despite a strong outing from starter Carlos Rodón in his Giants debut.

The All-Star left-hander struck out 12, the most by a Giants pitcher through five innings since at least 1974.

Blue Jays 4, Rangers 3: Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Bo Bichette singled and homered to help Toronto beat Texas.

White Sox 5, Tigers 2: Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer that led Chicago over the Tigers.

Cease (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. He is 9-0 against the Tigers.

Phillies 4, A’s 2: Kyle Gibson struck out 10 and tossed two-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead Philadelphia over Oakland.

Nick Castellanos hit his first home run for the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit back-to-back homers to support Gibson.

Mariners 4, Twins 3: Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over Minnesota.