MLB roundup:

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered.

His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthem — and was humbled by his surroundings.

“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be here today and hopefully inspire everyone to believe in yourself,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz was greeted by a raucous crowd chanting “Papi! Papi!” as many fans made the four-hour drive from the vicinity of Fenway Park to attend the festivities.

When he took the stage, Ortiz pointed skyward as is his wont in special moments, a way of honoring his late mother, who died two decades ago after a car accident.

“I always tried to live my life in a way ... so I can make a positive influence in the world,” said the 46-year-old Ortiz, just the 58th player elected in his first year on the ballot. “And if my story can remind you of anything, let it remind you that when you believe in someone you can change the world, you can change their future, just like so many people believed in me.”

Legions of fans crowded onto the field adjacent to Clark Sports Center, sun umbrellas and Dominican Republic flags sprinkled all around. Six Era Committee selections also comprised the Class of 2022 — former Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, the late Minnie Miñoso, former Dodgers star and Mets manager Gil Hodges, and Black pioneers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler.

Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 3: Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and Washington avoided a three-game sweep by beating Arizona.

Angels 9, Braves 1: Taylor Ward homered in a five-run first, Reid Detmers pitched five scoreless innings and Los Angeles cooled off Atlanta.

Yankees 6, Orioles 0: Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and New York beat Baltimore. Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, produced the first four-hit game of his career.

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 4: Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for Toronto as the Blue Jays pounded bumbling Boston to complete a three-game sweep.

Brewers 10, Rockies 9: Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave Milwaukee a victory over Colorado. Rowdy Tellez hit a tying single before McCutchen hit the go-ahead double off Alex Colomé.

Dodgers 7, Giants 4: Los Angeles surged past San Francisco with a seventh-inning rally keyed by Trayce Thompson, who drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Klay, with an RBI double during the seventh.

Astros 8, Mariners 5: Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and Houston roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in a victory over Seattle that completed a three-game sweep.

Cubs 4, Phillies 3: Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and Chicago completed a three-game sweep over Philadelphia. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500.

Marlins 6, Pirates 5: Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning to lead Miami past Pittsburgh. Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

Rangers 11, Athletics 8: Martín Pérez struck out six and allowed four hits over seven strong innings to extend his dominant undefeated streak and defeat fellow All-Star Paul Blackburn, leading Texas past Oakland.

Reds 6, Cardinals 3: Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back pitcher Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury, and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.

White Sox 6, Guardians 3: Dylan Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury Garcia and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago beat Cleveland to salvage a four-game split.

Royals 4, Rays 2: Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and Kansas City beat Tampa Bay.