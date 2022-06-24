NBA Draft roundup:

Knicks deal guard

Walker to Pistons

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks removed Kemba Walker and added no players in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday.

Walker wasn’t around the Knicks late in the season and now he won’t be with them at all after they agreed to deal him to the Detroit Pistons.

That was among the multiple deals made by the Knicks as they apparently eye salary cap space for future moves.

They began the night by trading the rights to Ousmane Dieng, who they took with the No. 11 pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for four first-round picks.

Then the Knicks used one of them to acquire the rights to Jalen Duren, taken by Charlotte with the No. 13 selection, and agreed to send him along with Walker to the Pistons for another pick.

A New York native, Walker joined the Knicks last summer, but it wasn’t the homecoming either side wanted.

A starter to begin the season, he fell out of coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation entirely early in the season when the Knicks began to struggle. Thibodeau went back to Walker when the Knicks were depleted in December and he played well, winning Eastern Conference player of the week honors after having a triple-double on Christmas.

But after a heavy workload, Walker was bothered by knee pain and he didn’t play after the All-Star break in February.

The Knicks are likely to look for another point guard through free agency or a trade. Veteran Derrick Rose had ankle surgery in December and missed the rest of the season.

Clifford returning

to coach Hornets

Steve Clifford is heading back to Charlotte.

Clifford agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the NBA’s Hornets four years after being fired by team owner Michael Jordan, the team announced Friday night.

Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant and former University of Richmond standout Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but Atkinson later informed the team he was not taking the job citing family reasons.

The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets from 2013-18, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker.

He led the Hornets to two playoff appearances prior to being dismissed in 2018 when Mitch Kupchak arrived as general manager. Clifford coached the Orlando Magic from 2018-21, reaching the playoffs twice. He spent last season as a coaching consultant for the Brooklyn Nets.

Clifford is 292-345 in eight seasons as an NBA coach.

While Kupchak views Atkinson’s decision last week to renege on his four-year agreement to coach the team as “disappointing,” in some ways he’s grateful it happened when it did.

“I think he would have been a good pick, but if he’s not comfortable here I would rather find out now than a year from now,” Kupchak said Thursday night during the NBA draft.

Kupchak joked about the challenging situation the Hornets are in.

The general manager said Atkinson’s decision reminded him of when Steve Kerr turned down the New York Knicks coaching job, only to go to Golden State where he’s won four NBA titles.

“It looks like (Kerr) make a good decision to take the job at Golden State,” Kupchak said with a laugh. “So maybe Kenny spoke to Steve.” Kupchak also pointed out NFL coach Bill Belichick abruptly resigning before his introductory news conference with the New York Jets in 2000. Belichick went on to coach the New England Patriots and win six Super bowls.

Atkinson has not responded to interview requests from The Associated Press seeking comment about his decision to back out of the agreement. However, Kerr told NBC Sports that Atkinson turned down the job because he didn’t want to uproot his family again.

Golden, Gilyard to play in summer league

Former University of Richmond star Grant Golden, 6-foot-10, will play in the NBA Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks, while former UR guard Jacob Gilyard, 5-9, will play for the Golden State Warriors.

Those two led the Spiders to the 2022 A-10 championship and a win over Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

Golden ranks second on Richmond’s career scoring list with 2,246 points, and third on the career rebounding list with 1,015 rebounds. He appeared in 161 games, the most in program history.

Gilyard left UR as the NCAA career leader in steals (466) and the program career leader in assists (782, most in A-10 history), and 3-pointers (332). He scored 2,039 career points, which ranks No. 5 among former Spiders, in five seasons.