Appreciation: Diego Maradona lived the way he played, with reckless joy

In most sports, there are clear delineations that separate the player from the person. Not soccer. Outside of boxing, which exposes depths of character that wouldn’t surface in ordinary life, no form of competition reveals as much about its contestants.

The game is similar to life in that nothing is happening most of the time. Goals are like distant destinations. Players are defined by their philosophies on how to go about these journeys, similar to how people are identified by their ideas on how to live. Soccer players’ concepts of how to play the game often mirror their approaches to life.

Maradona, who was born into extreme poverty in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was fearless. He didn’t hold back, on the field or off.

Standing only 5-foot-5, he was like Barry Sanders with a ball at his feet — powerful, with a low center of gravity, capable of shifting directions at an instant. His technique was unmatched by any of his contemporaries. He didn’t have much of a right foot, but he didn’t need one. His left was that good. He saw the field better than anyone, which made him a gifted passer. He was thoroughly unpredictable.

As a player, Maradona was in the middle of everything, literally. He imposed his will on games like no one before or after him.