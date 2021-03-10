Atlantic 10 women's tournament roundup: George Washington ousts George Mason in first round

Mayowa Taiwo scored 17 points as George Washington ousted George Mason from the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament with a 66-62 first-round victory Wednesday at the Siegel Center.
Gabby Nikitinaite scored 16 points and Ali Brigham 13 for the 11th-seeded Colonials (9-13), who advance to play sixth-seeded Richmond on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Taiwo, whose previous season high in scoring was 8, added nine rebounds and three steals.
Freshman Taylor Jameson led the 14th-seeded Patriots (3-19) with 10 points.
George Mason lost all 15 games it played against A-10 competition this season.
Davidson 69, St. Bonaventure 61: Cassidy Gould scored a career-high 25 points as the 12th-seeded Wildcats eliminated the 13th-seeded Bonnies.
Adelaide Fuller added 17 points, and Sarah Konstans had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Davidson (9-13), which advances to play fifth-seeded VCU on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Asianae Johnson scored 18 points, and Tori Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for St. Bonaventure (6-15).