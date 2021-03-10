 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic 10 women's tournament roundup: George Washington ousts George Mason in first round
0 comments
A-10 Roundup

Atlantic 10 women's tournament roundup: George Washington ousts George Mason in first round

{{featured_button_text}}

Mayowa Taiwo scored 17 points as George Washington ousted George Mason from the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament with a 66-62 first-round victory Wednesday at the Siegel Center.

Gabby Nikitinaite scored 16 points and Ali Brigham 13 for the 11th-seeded Colonials (9-13), who advance to play sixth-seeded Richmond on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Taiwo, whose previous season high in scoring was 8, added nine rebounds and three steals.

Freshman Taylor Jameson led the 14th-seeded Patriots (3-19) with 10 points.

George Mason lost all 15 games it played against A-10 competition this season.

Davidson 69, St. Bonaventure 61: Cassidy Gould scored a career-high 25 points as the 12th-seeded Wildcats eliminated the 13th-seeded Bonnies.

Adelaide Fuller added 17 points, and Sarah Konstans had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Davidson (9-13), which advances to play fifth-seeded VCU on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Asianae Johnson scored 18 points, and Tori Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for St. Bonaventure (6-15).

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News