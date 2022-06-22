Auerbach filling multiple roles for Flying Squirrels

Brett Auerbach is the ultimate utility player for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, playing wherever manager Dennis Pelfrey needs him depending on the game.

“In high school I would always train to be an athlete,” Auerbach said. “I never really put too much on what position I’m going to play.”

Auerbach was born in Houston to a family of Astros fans but spent the majority of his childhood in southern California. Auerbach described himself as a “late bloomer” coming out of high school, so, with minimal offers he opted to play for local Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif.

“I needed to go somewhere I could play and develop,” Auerbach said. “Saddleback was right in my backyard pretty much.”

While batting .362 his sophomore year, Auerbach led the Bobcats in hits (67), doubles (17), runs (53) and stolen bases (26). Auerbach was drafted in the 40th round by the Colorado Rockies following his sophomore season but instead decided to play Division I baseball at Alabama.

“I wanted to play Division I and play professional baseball,” Auerbach said. “Going to Alabama I could obtain both.”

In his first season in Tuscaloosa, Auerbach split time between catching and second base. After his junior year, Auerbach spent the summer playing in the Cape Cod League, where he began playing in the outfield.

In his senior year, Auerbach spent time all over the field, adding appearances at third base, center field and right field in addition to second base and catching. He was named to the Collegiate Baseball News’ All-America second team after leading the team in hits (26), doubles (8), runs (22) and stolen bases (12).

Auerbach said he lucked out with the COVID-19-related, five-round draft format in 2020 following his senior year. After not being drafted Auerbach was able to pick what team to play for as a free agent.

“I got to really narrow it down to what would be the best fit for me,” Auerbach said. “ I think it worked out.”

Auerbach said he liked how the Giants’ organization cared for its minor league players and gave everyone time on the field to develop.

“With the Giants, I mean just being able to be yourself,” Auerbach said. “They really develop players well and let them be themselves.”

After 34 games with the Giants’ Single-A affiliate San Jose Giants, where Auerbach batted .342, he was promoted to the High-A Eugene Emeralds. Auerbach had 51 hits, 15 home runs, 40 runs and stole 18 bases in his 53 games with Eugene last season.

Auerbach participated in spring training this offseason with the Giants. The 23-year-old was assigned to the Flying Squirrels on April 7 and has played a part in the team’s first-half success.

He has played multiple positions and is batting .206 with 37 hits, seven home runs and 24 RBIs in his first Double-A season. Auerbach and his team are looking to clinch the first-half title this week against the Portland Sea Dogs.