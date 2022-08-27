Auerbach's homer, Roupp's pitching lift Flying Squirrels

AKRON, Ohio — Brett Auerbach homered and drove in three runs to back the strong pitching of Landen Roupp as the Richmond Flying Squirrels cruised to an 8-3 Eastern League victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night.

Shane Matheny and Tyler Fitzgerald each doubled and had two RBIs for Richmond (17-32). Auerbach’s blast, his 15th of the season, came in a five-run ninth inning that put the game away. Sean Roby also doubled and drove in a run for the Flying Squirrels.

Roupp (1-1), making his second Double-A start, earned his first Double-A win by pitching six innings, allowing one run on three hits and walk. He struck out seven.