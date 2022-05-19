 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auerbach's ninth-inning hit gives Flying Squirrels 5-4 win at Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. — Brett Auerbach’s single with two outs in the ninth inning drove home Simon Whiteman with the winning run as the Richmond Flying Squirrels edged the Altoona Curve 5-4 in an Eastern League game Thursday night.

The final run by the Flying Squirrels (21-15) was the only one scored on a hit. Southwest Division-leading Richmond, which snapped a three-game losing streak, scored its other runs on a forceout, an error (two runs scored) and a double play.

In the ninth, Whiteman walked with one out, stole second and scored on Auerbach’s hit to center.

Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg struck out nine in five innings but allowed two homers and four runs. R.J. Dabovich (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

