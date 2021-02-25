Baseball notes: After COVID opt-out, Zimmerman 'nowhere close' to retirement

Back with the Washington Nationals after sitting out last season because of COVID-19 concerns, Ryan Zimmerman said Thursday the time away made him realize he is nowhere close to being ready to retire at age 36.
“I missed the game a lot,” Zimmerman, who grew up in Virginia Beach and was a star at UVA, said during a video call. “I missed what it takes to prepare every day. As you get older, there’s more and more you have to do to get ready, but I missed all of that, as well.”
The two-time NL All-Star was one of the first players to announce he would opt out in 2020.
The father of a newborn son and the son of a mother with multiple sclerosis, Zimmerman decided the safest course of action would be to not play amid a pandemic.
There were other factors he considered, including whether he would need to change his pregame and postgame routines.
“Was it really worth it for me to risk injury to myself, the health of my family, at the time, for a season that was 60 games? Who knows if people really thought it was going to make it through? If people thought it was going to count as a real season?” Zimmerman said.
“I don’t really second-guess or wish I would’ve played,” he said.
Arriving in Florida this time around — he brought his wife and three children — raised new questions.
“You just didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know if I was going to be the weird guy wearing a mask in the grocery store,” Zimmerman said. “But ... I think a lot more people are more aware now — obviously of themselves, but I think of other people, as well. Hopefully if anything positive can come out of this, maybe we’ll start caring about other people more, which would be nice. But as far as being down here now for two weeks, I feel a lot more confident than I did flying down here.”
Zimmerman, the first draft pick in Nationals history in 2005, is expected to be the backup to Josh Bell, who was acquired from Pittsburgh in December, at first base.
“He’s faced all the guys I’m going to face this year,” Bell said. “He knows all the umpires, he knows all the zones, he knows the division more than anyone else on this squad.”
Washington’s first exhibition game is Sunday against St. Louis, and Zimmerman hopes to appear in more Grapefruit League games but fewer innings.
“He’s the face of this organization — and he will be for a long time. He really will be,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “To have him back here, have him in that clubhouse, talking to the young players, it’s awesome.”
Choo signs deal with South Korean team
SEOUL, South Korea — Free agent outfielder Shin-Soo Choo agreed to a one-year contract to play for a club in his native South Korea.
Choo, who spent the past seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, signed a $2.4 million deal with a Korean Baseball Organization team owned by an affiliate with the Shinsegae business group. Choo, 38, has confirmed the deal.
During his 16-year career with Texas, Seattle, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Choo batted .275 with 218 home runs, 782 RBIs and 157 steals in 1,652 appearances. He was an All-Star in 2018.
Red Sox: Switch-hitting utilityman Marwin Gonzalez signed a one-year deal with Boston. Gonzalez, 31, spent the last two seasons with Minnesota, hitting .248 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs over 167 games. He has played every position other than catcher in a nine-year career that started in Houston, hitting .261 with 96 homers and 369 RBIs.
The Red Sox also designated right-hander Marcus Walden for assignment. Walden, 32, is 9-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 93 relief appearances for the Red Sox.
Blue Jays: Toronto signed left-hander Tommy Milone to a minor league contract. Milone, 34, posted a 6.69 ERA in nine starts for Atlanta and Baltimore last season.