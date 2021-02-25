Baseball notes: After COVID opt-out, Zimmerman 'nowhere close' to retirement

Back with the Washington Nationals after sitting out last season because of COVID-19 concerns, Ryan Zimmerman said Thursday the time away made him realize he is nowhere close to being ready to retire at age 36.

“I missed the game a lot,” Zimmerman, who grew up in Virginia Beach and was a star at UVA, said during a video call. “I missed what it takes to prepare every day. As you get older, there’s more and more you have to do to get ready, but I missed all of that, as well.”

The two-time NL All-Star was one of the first players to announce he would opt out in 2020.

The father of a newborn son and the son of a mother with multiple sclerosis, Zimmerman decided the safest course of action would be to not play amid a pandemic.

There were other factors he considered, including whether he would need to change his pregame and postgame routines.

“Was it really worth it for me to risk injury to myself, the health of my family, at the time, for a season that was 60 games? Who knows if people really thought it was going to make it through? If people thought it was going to count as a real season?” Zimmerman said.

“I don’t really second-guess or wish I would’ve played,” he said.