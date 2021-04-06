Baseball notes: All-Star Game to be played in Denver

DENVER — Atlanta, you’re out. Denver, you’re up.
Major League Baseball swiftly moved the All-Star Game to hitter-friendly Coors Field on Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to extensive changes to Georgia’s voting laws.
Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998. The game will be held July 13.
MLB decided to move the game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting changes signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25. Critics, including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.
The Georgia laws includes new limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.
Democratic state officials in Colorado have touted their state’s mail-in voting system, which began in 2013, for its ease and accessibility. In the November election, there were more than 350 ballot drop boxes around the state along with a ballot tracking system that allowed voters to trace their votes as they were accepted and counted.
Padres’ Tatis suffers dislocated shoulder
SAN DIEGO — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a hard swing and left the game in the third inning of the Padres’ 3-2 loss to San Francisco on Monday night.
Tatis struck out in the third inning against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.
Tatis was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his shoulder late Tuesday.
Tatis, 22, left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.
Tatis has struggled so far this season, committing five errors and hitting just .167, although he hit a 465-foot home run in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.
He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.
Braves acquire Arcia
MILWAUKEE — Atlanta acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.
Arcia was been the Brewers’ starting shortstop from 2018 to 2020, but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role. This move clears the way for Luis Urias to take over as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop.
Arcia, 26, brings infield depth to the Braves.
Arcia has gone 1 for 11 so far this season after hitting .260 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 59 games last year. He has batted .244 with a .293 on-base percentage, 42 homers and 180 RBIs in 542 regular-season games.
Odor dealt to Yankees
NEW YORK — Infielder Rougned Odor was traded from Texas to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.
Odor, 27, did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Yankees have a mostly right-handed lineup.
Odor has a .237 career average with 146 homers and 458 RBIs in seven major league seasons. He hit .167 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and batted .200 with two homers and five RBIs in 35 spring training at-bats for the Rangers.
Rays: Tampa Bay placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain. Kiermaier, a defensive whiz, experienced tightness in his leg Monday night before being removed from the lineup during the third inning of an 11-2 loss to Boston. Infielder Kevin Padlo was recalled from the taxi squad to replace Kiermaier.
Tuesday’s games
Astros 4, Angels 2: Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning as visiting Houston continued its strong start.
Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Diaz hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the Astros, who went an impressive 5-1 on their six-game road trip to start the season amid the incessant booing and jeering they’ll hear indefinitely as fans react to their sign-stealing scandal in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Mike Trout hit a 464-foot homer in the first inning, and Shohei Ohtani had two hits for the Angels.
Tigers 4, Twins 3, 10: Rookie Akil Baddoo lined an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give host Detroit a win over Minnesota.
Baddoo made his debut Sunday against Cleveland and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The rookie entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-runner, stayed in to play the outfield and ended it with a hit to right off Hansel Robles (0-1).
Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton homered for the Twins.