Baseball notes: All-Star Game to be played in Denver

Tatis struck out in the third inning against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

Tatis was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his shoulder late Tuesday.

Tatis, 22, left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.

Tatis has struggled so far this season, committing five errors and hitting just .167, although he hit a 465-foot home run in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

Braves acquire Arcia

MILWAUKEE — Atlanta acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from Milwaukee for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.