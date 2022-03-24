Baseball notes: Back after long absence, Astros' Verlander aims to get sharp

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Eager to get back to where he was, Justin Verlander says he still needs to get sharper.

The Houston ace had another scoreless outing Wednesday against St. Louis, leaving after 2 2-3 innings when he reached a team-imposed pitch limit.

“I felt good physically,” said Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner. “That’s the important thing.”

Verlander (Goochland, Old Dominion) missed all of last year, including the Astros’ run to the World Series, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.

Facing a St. Louis lineup representative of what it could look like on opening day — save for catcher Yadier Molina — Verlander allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. He threw 31 of 51 pitches for strikes. That came on the heels of his exhibition debut last Friday, also against the Cardinals, when the 39-year-old righty tossed two hitless innings, walking one while striking out two.

While Verlander was pleased overall with the velocity and the movement on his pitches, they didn’t always go where he’d planned.

“It’s just being able to execute it a little bit more consistently where I’m trying to throw it,” Verlander said.

Verlander expects to achieve that consistency as his outings progress. But with the lockout-induced condensing of spring training, Verlander is running out of time to reach those expectations prior to the Astros’ April 7 regular-season opener at the Los Angeles Angels.

He’ll likely have only two more Grapefruit League starts before the Astros break camp, building to the neighborhood of 80 pitches.

“That’s the hard thing in a spring training — a shortened spring,” Verlander said. “Coming off of two years not pitching, it would be nice to have a little more runway to get out there and get some innings under your belt to get the feel of it.”

Jays deal Grichuk to Rockies

TORONTO —Toronto traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and just over $9.7 million to Colorado for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto.

Grichuk, 29, hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs in 149 games last season. Tapia, 28, hit a career-best .321 last season with six homers, 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Pinto, 19 earned MVP honors in the Dominican Summer League after hitting .360 and stealing 41 bases for DSL Colorado.

Reliever Miller retires

Andrew Miller, who was one of baseball’s most dominant relievers in his prime and who helped negotiate the recent labor deal that ended the 99-day lockout, announced his retirement.

Long involved with the players’ association, Miller, 36, was the ALCS MVP for Cleveland in 2016 and a two-time All-Star. From 2014 to 2017, he compiled a 1.72 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and struck out 421 batters while walking just 67 in 261 innings.

Miller was 0-0 with a 4.75 ERA in 36 innings for St. Louis last season and 55-55 with a 4.03 ERA in 16 seasons overall. Miller took it to another level in the postseason, pitching to an 0.93 ERA in 11 playoff series with Baltimore, the New York Yankees, Cleveland and St. Louis. He struck out 54 in 38ª innings.

Reds: Outfielder Tommy Pham agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract with Cincinnati. Pham, 34, hit .229 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs and 14 stolen bases last year for San Diego.

Diamondbacks: Right-handed pitcher Zach Davies agreed to a one-year deal with Arizona. Davies, 29, had a rough 2021, going 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and leading the National League with 75 walks.

Mariners: Seattle bolstered its bullpen by signing veteran right-hander Sergio Romo to a one-year contract. Last season with Oakland, Romo, 39, appeared in 66 games and had a 4.67 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61ª innings. He has a 3.10 career ERA in 798 appearances.