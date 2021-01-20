Baseball notes: Blue Jays reel in big free agent target in Springer

TORONTO — All-Star outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement this offseason after agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays late Tuesday night.
Springer, 31, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017. The championship was later tainted when it was discovered Houston illicitly stole signs that season.
Springer hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, earning a prorated $7,777,778 from a $21 million salary.
He has a .270 career average with 174 home runs and 458 RBIs.
Toronto also agreed to contracts with free agent pitchers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood. Yates agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year deal with $4.5 million in potential performance bonuses. Chatwood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with incentives that could take it to $5.5 million.
Yates, a right-hander who turns 34 on March 25, is coming off surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 for San Diego and was named an NL All-Star. Slowed by elbow soreness, he had two saves in six games with a 12.46 ERA during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
Chatwood, a 31-year-old righty, went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year.
Outfielder Brantley stays with Astros
HOUSTON — Outfielder Michael Brantley agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract to stay with the Houston Astros.
Brantley spent the past two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games last year. He had three home runs and 11 RBIs in 13 playoff games last year as the Astros came a win shy of reaching the World Series for the second straight season.
Brantley is a four-time All-Star and a 2014 Silver Slugger award winner. He has a .297 average with 114 homers and 640 RBIs in his career.
Quintana joins Angels
NEW YORK — Left-hander Jose Quintana agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles was looking to boost its rotation following a fourth-place finish in the AL West at 26-34, 10 games behind first-place Oakland. Angels’ starters had a 5.52 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, 29th among the 30 major league teams and ahead of only Detroit’s 6.37.
Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches.
Los Angeles gets a pitcher who turns 32 on Sunday and averages 91-92 mph with his fastball, spotting it with a curveball, sinker and changeup. He is 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA in his career.
Twins: Left-hander J.A. Happ agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with Minnesota. Happ, 38, was 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA for the New York Yankees last season. Overall, he is 123-92 with a 3.98 ERA in 14 seasons.
Royals: Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title, after agreeing to a minor league contract. Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013 to 2016. Davis had an NL-high 43 saves for Colorado in 2018 and 15 in 2019, then made just five appearances with two saves last year, when his ERA shot up to 20.77. The Rockies released him in September.