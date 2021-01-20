Baseball notes: Blue Jays reel in big free agent target in Springer

Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches.

Los Angeles gets a pitcher who turns 32 on Sunday and averages 91-92 mph with his fastball, spotting it with a curveball, sinker and changeup. He is 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA in his career.

Twins: Left-hander J.A. Happ agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with Minnesota. Happ, 38, was 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA for the New York Yankees last season. Overall, he is 123-92 with a 3.98 ERA in 14 seasons.

Royals: Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title, after agreeing to a minor league contract. Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013 to 2016. Davis had an NL-high 43 saves for Colorado in 2018 and 15 in 2019, then made just five appearances with two saves last year, when his ERA shot up to 20.77. The Rockies released him in September.