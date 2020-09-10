Baseball notes: Diamondbacks part ways with Jake Lamb, call up former UVA standout Pavin Smith

Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried, and the team has used 11 starters in its 43 games.

Giants: San Francisco released Pablo Sandoval, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP.

Sandoval ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with Boston after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014.

A switch-hitter, the 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games. Newly acquired infielder Justin Smoak was added to the major league roster.

Dodgers: Mookie Betts made his first start at second base since 2014 on Thursday night when Los Angeles played at Arizona.

Betts, 27, has been one of the best players in the big leagues this season, batting .307 with 14 homers, 33 RBIs and six stolen bases. Now he’s showing off his defensive versatility after making his previous 37 starts of the season in right field.

Betts isn’t a total stranger to the infield, playing second base some in the minors and starting 14 games at the position during his rookie season with the Red Sox. The move is mildly surprising considering the Dodgers have other options at second base, including Kike Hernandez, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor (UVA).

— The Associated Press