Baseball notes: Diamondbacks part ways with Jake Lamb, call up former UVA standout Pavin Smith

Diamondbacks cut Lamb, call up ex-UVA standout Smith
The Arizona Diamondbacks parted ways with former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb on Thursday.
Lamb was designated for assignment after struggling for the majority of three straight seasons. First baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith, a former University of Virginia star who was the No. 7 overall pick in 2017, will take Lamb’s place on the roster.
Lamb, 29, looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons.
Smith hit .291 with 12 home runs and 67 RBIs for Jackson of the Southern League in 2019.
Setback for Yanks’ Paxton
NEW YORK — On another day of bad news for the banged-up Yankees, New York said left-hander James Paxton had a setback in his return from a strained left flexor tendon.
Manager Aaron Boone revealed the news as New York’s homestand opener against Baltimore was postponed because of a forecast for rain and was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Friday starting at 4:05 p.m.
Paxton has not pitched since Aug. 20 and is running out of time to return. If the Yankees, who have lost 15 of their past 21 games, reach the playoffs and Paxton is unable to return as a starter, rookie Deivi GarcIa likely would challenge left-handers J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery to follow Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka in the rotation.
New York also is missing right fielder Aaron Judge (right calf strain), designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and third baseman Gio Urshela (right elbow bone spur), along with pitchers Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery), and pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (unspecified medical condition).
Braves: Atlanta’s banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback when left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Milone, acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline, has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta. He allowed eight runs in 3⅓ innings in the Braves’ 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday.
The Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa to the active roster and outrighted utilityman Charlie Culberson to the team’s alternate training site.
Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried, and the team has used 11 starters in its 43 games.
Giants: San Francisco released Pablo Sandoval, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP.
Sandoval ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with Boston after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014.
A switch-hitter, the 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games. Newly acquired infielder Justin Smoak was added to the major league roster.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts made his first start at second base since 2014 on Thursday night when Los Angeles played at Arizona.
Betts, 27, has been one of the best players in the big leagues this season, batting .307 with 14 homers, 33 RBIs and six stolen bases. Now he’s showing off his defensive versatility after making his previous 37 starts of the season in right field.
Betts isn’t a total stranger to the infield, playing second base some in the minors and starting 14 games at the position during his rookie season with the Red Sox. The move is mildly surprising considering the Dodgers have other options at second base, including Kike Hernandez, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor (UVA).
— The Associated Press