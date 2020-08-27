Baseball notes: Dodgers place Buehler on IL

Dodgers’ Buehler heads
to injured list with blister
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.
Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.
Last year, Buehler was an All-Star, setting various career bests. He was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts.
Blue Jays acquire starter Walker from Mariners
SAN DIEGO — The Seattle Mariners traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash.
The trade was announced Thursday morning, about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.
Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons.
He was originally drafted by the Mariners in the first round of the 2010 amateur draft. After pitching for the Mariners from 2013 to 2016, he was traded to Arizona in a multi-player deal on Nov. 23, 2016.
His career was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2018. He rejoined the Mariners as a free agent in February.
Nationals’ Strasburg undergoes surgery
WASHINGTON — Right-hander Stephen Strasburg (carpal tunnel neuritis), last year’s World Series MVP, underwent surgery Wednesday. The Nationals announced Saturday that Strasburg was done for the season after going 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts.
Washington also activated left-hander Sean Doolittle (UVA) was activated from the injured list. Doolittle, who was out with a right knee injury, is 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA in five appearances this season.
Nationals left-hander Seth Romero, the team’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft, will undergo surgery to put a pin in his fractured right hand. Romero broke the hand when he fell on steps and tried to brace his fall.
Washington optioned rookie infielder Carter Kieboom to its alternate site. Kieboom is hitting .200 with no homers, five RBIs and 20 strikeouts in 50 at-bats and grounded into two inning-ending double plays in Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia.
Tigers: Detroit is shutting down pitching prospects Matt Manning and Alex Faedo because of forearm issues. General manager Al Avila said the team isn’t too concerned about the injuries, which he described as forearm muscle strains. Manning and Faedo were first-round draft picks in 2016 and 2017.
