Baseball notes: Dodgers place Buehler on IL

Dodgers’ Buehler heads

to injured list with blister

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.

Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

Last year, Buehler was an All-Star, setting various career bests. He was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts.

Blue Jays acquire starter Walker from Mariners

SAN DIEGO — The Seattle Mariners traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash.

The trade was announced Thursday morning, about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres.

Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons.