Nationals’ Scherzer expects to make next start
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer is the type who is going to try to play if he possibly can, even on a tweaked right hamstring that prevents him from driving his lower body into his pitches.
So the three-time Cy Young Award winner gave it a shot Wednesday night for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets. It was clear right away — to him and his catcher, pitching coach, manager — that the usual power and command were missing.
Scherzer exited because of the leg issue after laboring through just one inning in the Nationals’ 3-1 loss to the New York Mets.
“The best decision,” said Scherzer, who needed 27 pitches to get three outs then gave way to Erick Fedde, “was just to get out of the game.”
He revealed afterward that he first felt something wrong with the hamstring before his previous start, six days earlier against Toronto. But he pitched anyway in that one and ended up throwing an MLB season-high 112 pitches across 7⅓ scoreless innings.
The leg acted up again when Scherzer was doing his usual sprinting Tuesday ahead of facing the Mets.
“He said he was good enough to pitch,” manager Dave Martinez said. “He went out there, and he couldn’t really push off. I mean, that’s what we noticed.”
The good news for Washington, which already has been without World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg this season because of a nerve issue in his throwing hand: Scherzer thinks this is a minor blip he’ll quickly put behind him and that he’ll be able to make his next start.
“I wasn’t going to push past my limit,” Scherzer said. “I’m really not concerned about this. I feel like this is going to heal up pretty soon.”
Braves: The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Nick Markakis from the restricted list Wednesday. Markakis announced on July 29 that he was returning to the team, three weeks after opting out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Markakis, 36, opted out on July 6, when he said he was uneasy about playing the season without fans and then was swayed by his telephone conversation with teammate Freddie Freeman, who tested positive for COVID-19 but returned for the start of the season.
White Sox: Chicago rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a separated left shoulder. Madrigal, one of the White Sox’s top prospects, was hurt sliding into third trying to advance from first on a single to center at Milwaukee on Tuesday. He had five hits in his first 17 major league at-bats after being called up Friday.
