Baseball notes: Padres' Tatis likely to return Friday

Giants: San Francisco placed right-hander Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL with a lat strain. Cueto suffered the injury after throwing five shutout innings Wednesday against Cincinnati. Cueto, 34, is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA this season.

Blue Jays: Toronto placed reliever Jordan Romano on the injured list with right ulnar neuritis. Romano had been favored to serve as the Blue Jays’ closer for the next few weeks after Julian Merryweather was put on the IL on Wednesday with a strained left oblique.

Nationals: Catcher Jonathan Lucroy has elected to become a free agent after Washington designated him for assignment Monday. Lucroy, who appeared in five games with the Nationals, was no longer needed on the big league roster after fellow catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila were activated from the COVID-19 list.

Tigers: Detroit placed outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day injured list with a left abdominal strain. Mazara was injured in Wednesday’s game vs. Oakland. Right-hander Joe Jimenez was recalled from the Tigers’ alternate site to take Mazara’s place on the roster.

Cubs: Chicago pitcher Ryan Tepera was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw at Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff this week. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game and fined because of Tepera’s actions. Chicago’s Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch from Woodruff leading off the fourth on Tuesday night. Tepera threw a pitch behind Woodruff in the fifth.

