NEW YORK — Major League Baseball postponed this weekend’s scheduled series between Toronto and Philadelphia because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo revealed news of the postponed series Thursday, saying his club was “not going to Philadelphia,” where the series was scheduled to take place.
“Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they’re working through,” Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington.
It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as MLB attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.
Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins — who recently played at Philadelphia — tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The Phillies said there were no positive results among players from Wednesday’s testing of their team. But there were two positives: One from a member of the coaching staff and one from a member of the home clubhouse staff.
All activity at Citizens Bank Park was canceled Thursday until further notice.
The Blue Jays are stuck on the road because the Canadian government won’t let them use their stadium in Toronto this season because of fears about teams traveling back and forth to the United States. Eventually, the Blue Jays are supposed to play home games at a minor league ballpark in Buffalo, but it isn’t ready. So Montoyo’s team played its “home opener” at Washington on Wednesday.
The Blue Jays were then supposed to start a three-game series at the Phillies on Friday. First, MLB shifted Friday’s game to part of a doubleheader Saturday, with the series finale Sunday — and now all three games are scrapped, leaving Toronto in limbo.
“We’re going to talk to the Nationals, see if we can work out here,” Montoyo said. “If they say yes, we’ll stay and work out until MLB tells us where to go next.”
Miami’s team remains quarantined in Philadelphia, where the Marlins’ outbreak was discovered during a weekend series against the Phillies. Two Marlins staff members also have tested positive.
Miami’s season has been suspended through at least Sunday, and it appears the schedule will be altered next week, too.
Seven-inning twinbills
may on the horizon
NEW YORK — Hall of Famer Ernie Banks famously said: “Let’s play two.”
Baseball players just might not want to play nine innings twice in one day during this pandemic-delayed season.
The players’ association is surveying members and may propose either two seven-inning games for a twinbill or nine innings for the opener and seven for the nightcap.
Major League Baseball hopes for a decision by Saturday to make a change or leave the rules the way the are.
MLB already has adopted one shortening rule for 2020: Each half of each extra inning starts with a runner on second base. There were five extra-inning games during the first six days of the season. Four ended in 10 innings and one in 11.
Texas loses closer Leclerc
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers will be without closer Jose Leclerc for most of the pandemic-shortened season with a shoulder injury similar to the one that sidelined starter Corey Kluber earlier this week.
Leclerc’s muscle tear in his right shoulder is not as severe as Kluber’s, but he will have the same injection and be out the same four weeks before any plan for throwing is considered, general manager Jon Daniels said.
Kluber pitched just one inning in his Texas debut Sunday before reporting tightness in his shoulder and leaving the game. Leclerc stopped warming up for a save situation in a 7-4 win over Arizona on Wednesday because of shoulder tightness.
Neither player is expected to have surgery. Both are on the 45-day injured list.
Braves: Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Atlanta Braves’ alternate training site.
No team chose to take on the $2.13 million remaining in Foltnewicz’s 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night. Foltynewicz, 28, allowed six runs, three homers and four walks in 3⅓ innings in the loss.
Foltynewicz, a All-Star in 2018, now will have a chance to regain his strength and velocity at the Triple-A Gwinnett alternate site. The Braves hope he can turn it around the way he did after he was demoted to Gwinnett last year.
Orioles: First baseman Chris Davis was out of Baltimore’s lineup for a second straight day Thursday, with manager Brandon Hyde again saying the veteran was “unavailable” for the matchup with the New York Yankees. Hyde said he did not know when Davis would rejoin the team, but that Davis did work out with the team Tuesday night.
The Orioles’ team policy is to not disclose the results of COVID-19 testing or whether players have tested positive, citing the chance of false-positive tests and noting that it’s personal medical information that a player can share if he chooses.
