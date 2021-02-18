Baseball notes: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto breaks thumb

MINNEAPOLIS — Former second baseman Brian Dozier announced his retirement after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs.

Dozier played his first seven seasons for Minnesota, which traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the deadline in 2018. He hit 20 homers and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Last year, Dozier signed with the San Diego Padres, was released before the pandemic-delayed season began and played briefly for the New York Mets.

Dozier made the All-Star team in 2015 and won a Gold Glove award in 2017. He hit 42 homers in 2016 and matched Rogers Hornsby for the second-highest single season total by a second baseman in major league history. The only Twins player to ever top that was Harmon Killebrew, who did so six times. Dozier’s 28 leadoff home runs remain a club record.

Brewers: Former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee. Boxberger, 32, went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for Miami last season. He was an All-Star in 2015 when he saved an AL-leading 51 games for Tampa Bay. He saved 32 games for Arizona in 2018.