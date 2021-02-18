Baseball notes: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto breaks thumb

Philadelphia Phillies two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated again in two weeks.
Realmuto, 29, was injured while blocking a pitch six days ago. He practiced on the first day of spring training Wednesday but an MRI later revealed the break. His hand will be immobilized but it’s possible he’ll still catch pitchers during bullpen sessions.
Realmuto said he’s confident he’ll be ready for the season opener on April 1.
Realmuto signed a $115.5 million, five-year contract last month. Since 2018, he leads all MLB catchers in RBIs (189) and stolen bases (16) and is second in slugging percentage (.489) and OPS (.825). His 57 home runs during that span are third among MLB catchers.
A’s bring aboard Rosenthal, Moreland
OAKLAND, Calif. — Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with Oakland.
Oakland also reached a $2.25 million, one-year contract with first baseman and designated hitter Mitch Moreland pending a physical.
Rosenthal, 30, went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for Kansas City and San Diego last season. He’ll be in the mix to replace the departed Liam Hendriks as the Athletics’ closer.
With slugger Khris Davis traded to Texas, Moreland will have ample opportunities to contribute and get at-bats on an Oakland team that has made the playoffs each of the past three years. The veteran utilityman, 35, batted .265 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 42 games between Boston and San Diego last season.
Blue Jays to call
three sites home
TORONTO — The Blue Jays expect to split the home portion of this year’s regular-schedule among their spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., their Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, N.Y., and the Rogers Center in Toronto.
Toronto announced it will play the first two homestands of the season in Dunedin because of Canadian government restrictions during the pandemic.
Team president Mark Shapiro said a return to Buffalo is a likely option in June because of the heat and humidity in Florida. He hopes for games in Toronto at some point during the summer.
The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo and were 17-9 at Sahlen Field, home of their Buffalo Bisons Triple-A farm team. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play at home because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the U.S. during a baseball season.
Martinez: Strasburg ‘looks ... feels good’
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stephen Strasburg was among the first players manager Dave Martinez ran into at Washington’s spring training facility before the team’s first official workout for pitchers and catchers.
That’s significant because the 2019 World Series MVP pitched only five innings in 2020 before he was shut down because of a nerve problem in his right wrist that required surgery.
“He’s going to get ready to start the season just like normal. Normal spring training for him,” Martinez said about the 32-year-old starter. “He looks good. He looks great, actually. And he feels good, which is the most important thing.”
One of the other top four members of Washington’s rotation, Max Scherzer, is being told to progress cautiously at the start of spring training — not because of anything to do with his arm, but because he sprained his left ankle about two weeks ago, Martinez said.
All of the team’s pitchers and catchers reported and went through the COVID-19 screening.
“Everybody is here, everyone’s clear and we’re full-go,” GM Mike Rizzo said.
2B Dozier retires
MINNEAPOLIS — Former second baseman Brian Dozier announced his retirement after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs.
Dozier played his first seven seasons for Minnesota, which traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the deadline in 2018. He hit 20 homers and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Last year, Dozier signed with the San Diego Padres, was released before the pandemic-delayed season began and played briefly for the New York Mets.
Dozier made the All-Star team in 2015 and won a Gold Glove award in 2017. He hit 42 homers in 2016 and matched Rogers Hornsby for the second-highest single season total by a second baseman in major league history. The only Twins player to ever top that was Harmon Killebrew, who did so six times. Dozier’s 28 leadoff home runs remain a club record.
Brewers: Former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee. Boxberger, 32, went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for Miami last season. He was an All-Star in 2015 when he saved an AL-leading 51 games for Tampa Bay. He saved 32 games for Arizona in 2018.
Indians: Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Indians are hopeful Bieber can join the team at their facility in Goodyear, Ariz., within the next few days.