Baseball notes: Red Sox trade OF Benintendi to Royals

BOSTON — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals late Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series.
The Red Sox traded Benintendi along with an unspecified amount of cash to the Royals for Franchy Cordero and two players to be named. Boston also received minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and a player to be named from the New York Mets. The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.
Benintendi, 26, led all players with 15 runs during Boston’s 2018 postseason run, when he joined Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) in the Red Sox outfield. Betts, who was the AL MVP that season, was traded to the Dodgers in a salary dump last spring, and Bradley is a free agent who remains unsigned.
The Red Sox have said that Bradley could still return under the right deal.
The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Benintendi was second in AL rookie-of-the-year balloting in ’17. He batted .290 with 16 homers and 87 RBIs while helping Boston win a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and the World Series in 2018.
But his numbers dropped off a little the next year and a lot in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted only .103. In all, he has batted .273 with 51 home runs, 260 RBIs and 53 stolen bases for Boston; his 32 outfield assists is the most in baseball over the past four years.
All teams set to
play opening day
NEW YORK — The major league season is scheduled to start April 1 with the New York Yankees hosting Toronto and Detroit hosting Cleveland, part of an opening-day schedule of 15 games.
Major League Baseball announced its initial 2021 schedule last July 9 and updated it Thursday with game times. The schedule envisions every team playing its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.
Four openers are scheduled to be televised on ESPN, starting with the Tigers-Yankees at 1:05 p.m. The Los Angeles Dodgers are at Colorado at 4:10 p.m., followed by the New York Mets at Washington at 7:09 p.m. and the Chicago White Sox at the Los Angeles Angels at 10:05 p.m.
Spring training workouts are scheduled to start next Wednesday, the All-Star Game is scheduled for July 13 at Atlanta and the regular season is set to end Oct. 3.
Buehler, Dodgers agree to 2-year deal
LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing by agreeing to an $8 million, two-year contract that would escalate to more than $12.12 million if he starts regularly this year and wins a Cy Young Award.
A 26-year-old right-hander, Buehler was the Dodgers’ ace in helping them win their first World Series title since 1988. After going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA in 2019, he was 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA over eight starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then went 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four postseason starts.
Cubs: Chicago agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Jake Marisnick. Marisnick, 29, hit .333 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games with the New York Mets last year, but he is known more for his defense in center field. Marisnick is a .229 hitter with 56 homers and 183 RBIs in 701 career games, spending most of his career with the Astros. He also has made 23 playoff appearances.
Pirates: Pittsburgh signed veteran catcher Tony Wolters and veteran outfielder Brian Goodwin to minor league deals. Wolters, 28, spent the first five seasons of his big league career in Colorado, He hit .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBIs in 391 games with the Rockies. Goodwin is a career .250 hitter with 69 doubles, six triples, 42 home runs and 129 RBIs in 357 games for Washington, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati.
Rockies: Colorado agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Greg Bird, who didn’t appear in the majors in 2020 after signing with Texas. Bird, 28, was previously with the Yankees, with whom he hit .211 with 32 homers and 98 RBIs in four seasons.