Baseball notes: Red Sox trade OF Benintendi to Royals

BOSTON — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals late Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox traded Benintendi along with an unspecified amount of cash to the Royals for Franchy Cordero and two players to be named. Boston also received minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and a player to be named from the New York Mets. The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.

Benintendi, 26, led all players with 15 runs during Boston’s 2018 postseason run, when he joined Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) in the Red Sox outfield. Betts, who was the AL MVP that season, was traded to the Dodgers in a salary dump last spring, and Bradley is a free agent who remains unsigned.

The Red Sox have said that Bradley could still return under the right deal.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Benintendi was second in AL rookie-of-the-year balloting in ’17. He batted .290 with 16 homers and 87 RBIs while helping Boston win a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and the World Series in 2018.