Baseball notes: White Sox slugger Jimenez expected to miss most of season

Strasburg added that he felt discomfort for three to five days after exiting his previous appearance with the calf injury. He called it a “little period of tightness.” What concerned him Wednesday were his inconsistent mechanics and the lack of command that resulted. At one point, against a normal lineup for the Houston Astros, he’d thrown 24 strikes and 24 balls. He faced two batters in the fifth inning, finishing at 83 pitches, and spiked a number of change-ups and curves in the dirt.

Strasburg walked five batters, struck out one and was in a lot of long counts. In the fourth inning, his rockiest of the night, he yielded two sharp doubles and a flared single. He gave a measured response when asked if he’ll be ramped up for the New York Mets on April 3.

“Yeah, it’s going to be what it’s going to be,” said the 32-year-old. “I’m doing everything in between to get ready for the season. Like I touched on earlier, when you’ve done this for many years, you always see teams that come hot out of the gate, and a lot of them seem to fade in the second half.

“You really just have to look big picture and try to take it one month at a time, not just one start, and continue to build and hopefully peak at the right time when the games really matter in the second half.”