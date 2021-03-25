Baseball notes: White Sox slugger Jimenez expected to miss most of season

Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez is expected to be sidelined for five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game.
Jimenez needs surgery to repair the injury, putting his season in jeopardy. General manager Rick Hahn said the team will know more when he begins the rehab process.
Even before the diagnosis, the injury immediately led to another round of questions about whether Jimenez might be better suited for designated hitter than left field — where he has gotten hurt a couple times since his big league debut in 2019.
“Our biggest concern is Eloy. He’s the guy who’s hurt. He’s the guy that’s got to go through the rehab,” manager Tony La Russa said.
Chicago is looking for a deep postseason run after it made the playoffs last year for first time since 2008. With Tim Anderson, AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada, it has one of the most potent lineups in baseball, but Jimenez’s prolonged absence leaves the team without one of its most dangerous hitters.
The 24-year-old Jimenez, who throws and bats right-handed, was acquired in a July 2017 trade with the crosstown Cubs. He hit 31 homers in his first year in the majors in 2019. He batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 games in 2020.
Jimenez got hurt when he tried to make a leaping grab at the wall on Sean Murphy‘s solo homer for Oakland in the second inning of their spring game. Jimenez’s left arm barely moved as he walked off the field with a trainer.
The most intriguing option to replace Jimenez might be Andrew Vaughn, a first baseman who was selected by the White Sox with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Vaughn, who has yet to make his big league debut, did some outfield work at the team’s auxiliary site last summer and has continued to take some balls in the outfield during spring training.
Strasburg returns, reveals torn leg tendon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While breaking down his spring training start Wednesday night, Stephen Strasburg slipped in that he ruptured the plantaris tendon in his left calf March 14. He noted it casually, without a hint of alarm. Then he relayed the encouraging diagnosis from the doctor he visited last week.
“I guess you don’t really need it,” Strasburg said. “It’s kind of one of those lucky things where it just kind of went away, and it’s not really a big issue.
“The doctor was pretty adamant about it,” Strasburg explained, trying to pacify concerns after his second-to-last start before opening day. “Said if we still walked on all fours, you might need it. But you don’t need it anymore.”
Strasburg added that he felt discomfort for three to five days after exiting his previous appearance with the calf injury. He called it a “little period of tightness.” What concerned him Wednesday were his inconsistent mechanics and the lack of command that resulted. At one point, against a normal lineup for the Houston Astros, he’d thrown 24 strikes and 24 balls. He faced two batters in the fifth inning, finishing at 83 pitches, and spiked a number of change-ups and curves in the dirt.
Strasburg walked five batters, struck out one and was in a lot of long counts. In the fourth inning, his rockiest of the night, he yielded two sharp doubles and a flared single. He gave a measured response when asked if he’ll be ramped up for the New York Mets on April 3.
“Yeah, it’s going to be what it’s going to be,” said the 32-year-old. “I’m doing everything in between to get ready for the season. Like I touched on earlier, when you’ve done this for many years, you always see teams that come hot out of the gate, and a lot of them seem to fade in the second half.
“You really just have to look big picture and try to take it one month at a time, not just one start, and continue to build and hopefully peak at the right time when the games really matter in the second half.”
Harvey sticking with O’s
SARASOTA, Fla. — Right-hander Matt Harvey is back in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore selected the contract of the 31-year-old, one week before its season opener at Boston.
He was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances last year for Kansas City. He has a 5.40 ERA in three spring training games this year.
An All-Star with the New York Mets in 2013, Harvey was derailed by Tommy John surgery in 2013 and an operation in 2016 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition in which blood vessels or nerves are compressed.
Harvey went 34-37 with a 3.66 ERA for the Mets from 2012 until he was traded to Cincinnati in May 2018. He moved on to the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and the Royals in 2020. He is 44-52 with a 4.14 ERA in 144 starts and eight relief appearances.
Gonzalez retires
Pitcher Gio Gonzalez is retiring after 13 major league seasons. The 35-year-old left-hander made one appearance with Miami this spring, allowing seven runs and eight hits last Saturday while getting just one out against Washington, his former team.
Gonzalez, a two-time All-Star, has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for Oakland, Washington, Milwaukee and the Chicago White Sox.
Rockies: Left-hander Kyle Freeland will miss at least a month with a strain in his pitching shoulder. Freeland, who was 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in a team-high 13 starts in 2020, was injured in an exhibition game Tuesday.
Braves: Max Fried will start for Atlanta against Philadelphia on opening day. Fried, who was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, will be making his first opening day start. The Braves also announced right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. has opted out of his minor-league deal, making him a free agent.
Padres: Right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to start opening day for San Diego next Thursday against Arizona. Darvish, 34, was obtained from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason. Darvish finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting for 2020 after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA.
Mets: New York released right-hander Tommy Hunter, who was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in five spring training appearances. Hunter, 34, is 56-45 with 22 saves and 4.08 ERA in 472 games during a 13-year career.