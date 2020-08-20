Baseball notes:

NEW YORK — The opener of the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets on Friday was postponed after two members of the Mets’ traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.
The Mets’ game against Miami on Thursday also was postponed. Saturday and Sunday’s games between the Yankees and Mets are still scheduled to be played.
The Marlins are still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days.
Since the season fully opened its’ pandemic-shortened, 60-game season on July 24, there has only been one day when there was not at least one postponement because of the coronavirus.
Astros’ Bregman on IL
Houston third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring discomfort.
Bregman was injured Wednesday after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning of Wednesday’s 13-6 victory at Colorado. He started limping as he approached first, jogged to second base and was immediately removed from the game.
Bregman finished second in AL MVP voting after hitting .296 with 41 home runs and 112 RBIs last season. He is hitting .272 with four home runs and 14 RBIs this season.
Yankees lose Britton
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees placed reliever Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring after he was injured in Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay.
Britton, tied for the major league lead with eight saves, was the Yankees’ closer and filled in nicely while Aroldis Chapman was recovering from COVID-19. Britton converted all eight save chances, before moving back to his setup role when Chapman was activated Monday.
Britton is 0-2 with a 2.00 ERA in 10 appearances this season.
Britton is the fourth Yankee to land on the injured list since Aug. 8, joining DJ LeMahieu (sprained left thumb), Aaron Judge (strained right calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (strained left hamstring).
Twins place Buxton,
Garver on injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota placed two more regulars on the injured list, with center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver joining third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sideline.
Buxton has inflammation in his left shoulder. Buxton aggravated the discomfort with his headfirst slide into home Tuesday for the winning run in the 12th inning against Milwaukee. He’s batting .221 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 21 games this season.
Garver has a mild intercostal muscle strain on his right side, an injury suffered while swinging Wednesday against the Brewers. He’s hitting .154 with one homer and two RBIs in 17 games.
Donaldson missed his 18th straight game Thursday with a strained right calf. Starting pitcher Homer Bailey has also been on the injured list for the last three weeks with right biceps tendinitis.
Ripken says he’s cancer free after prostate surgery
Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.
Ripken, the Baltimore Orioles great famous for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, was diagnosed with cancer in February. He wasn’t experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. After several tests, a biopsy detected cancer.
“Got the surgery, got out, recovered,” Ripken said during a Zoom call. “All the different postanalysis said the cancer was all contained. I’m cancer free, and I can continue my normal life. I thank my lucky stars that occurred.”
Ripken, who turns 60 next week, initially decided to keep his story secret. But he figured that by sharing his experience he might encourage others to have a prostate test.
“I kind of toyed with the idea of not telling anybody about that, ever,” he said. “It feels like it was a personal issue. ... It proved that if you get the diagnosis early, the outcome can be fantastic.”
Cardinals: St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19. The nine-time All-Star was cleared to resume activities Tuesday. Catcher Matt Wieters was placed on 10-day injured list with a broken toe, leaving Andrew Knizner (Hanover) as Molina’s backup.
Mariners: Seattle designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment barely a year after he was an All-Star selection. Vogelbach was hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs since the season began. He had yet to play a game in the field and was reduced to only being a designated hitter.
Vogelbach rode a strong first half last season to the All-Star Game, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the break. But the league adjusted, and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2½ months of the season.