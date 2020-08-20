Baseball notes:

Ripken, who turns 60 next week, initially decided to keep his story secret. But he figured that by sharing his experience he might encourage others to have a prostate test.

“I kind of toyed with the idea of not telling anybody about that, ever,” he said. “It feels like it was a personal issue. ... It proved that if you get the diagnosis early, the outcome can be fantastic.”

Cardinals: St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19. The nine-time All-Star was cleared to resume activities Tuesday. Catcher Matt Wieters was placed on 10-day injured list with a broken toe, leaving Andrew Knizner (Hanover) as Molina’s backup.

Mariners: Seattle designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment barely a year after he was an All-Star selection. Vogelbach was hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs since the season began. He had yet to play a game in the field and was reduced to only being a designated hitter.

Vogelbach rode a strong first half last season to the All-Star Game, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the break. But the league adjusted, and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2½ months of the season.