Baseball roundup: Braves win fifth consecutive NL East crown

MIAMI — William Contreras drove in go-ahead run in the fifth inning as the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title Tuesday night by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1.

Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win. Starter Jake Odorizzi (6-6) pitched five innings, struck out six, allowed two hits, and one home run to Jesús Sánchez in the fourth.

The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. But they were in familiar territory. Atlanta was 30-35 at one point last season before winning the World Series.

“It’s hard to win one (division title),” said manager Brian Snitker, who managed the Richmond Braves in 2006. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization.”

Ronald Acuña Jr hit a two-out single in the top of the second, scoring Orlando Arcia and giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett (3-7) was pulled in the fifth after Contreras hit a two-out infield single, which scored Travis d’Arnaud and allowed Atlanta to retake the lead. Contreras had two hits and an RBI.

In the fourth inning, Michael Harris II notched Atlanta’s first sacrifice bunt of the season in the Braves’ 161st game of the season as Atlanta nearly became the first team in baseball history to complete a full season without bunting.

Verlander wins 18th with 1.75 ERA

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Philadelphia Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win Tuesday night.

Verlander (Goochland High, Old Dominion), who has pitched three no-hitters in his career, walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches with an 8-0 lead.

Verlander (18-4) leads the AL in wins, and his MLB-leading 1.75 ERA is the lowest for a qualified pitcher in the league, excluding the pandemic-shortened season, since Pedro Martinez posted a 1.74 ERA in 2000.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s ERA is also the lowest of his career, besting his 2.40 ERA in 2011, when he won his first Cy Young and was also named AL MVP while with Detroit.

Verlander, who also won the Cy Young in 2019, is the top candidate to win the award for a third time this season after returning to form following an almost two-year absence following Tommy John surgery.

Verlander, 39, was dominant from the start Tuesday, fanning eight consecutive batters at one point to set a career-high and tie a franchise record.

That eight-strikeout streak started when he struck out Darick Hall to end the first. He then struck out the side in both the second and third innings before striking out Bryce Harper to start the fourth.

Judge sits out finale, no Triple Crown: American League home run king Aaron Judge didn’t play in the New York Yankees’ game at Texas, a day after his 62nd home run broke Roger Maris’ 61-year-old AL single-season record.

Judge’s bid for the Triple Crown fell just short. He easily led the AL in home runs and RBIs (131) but finished second to Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in batting average at .311 Arraez won his first batting crown at .316.

Pujols sits out final game: St. Louis’ Albert Pujols didn’t play in his final regular-season game, a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh. The future Hall of Famer finished his 22-year career with 703 home runs (fourth all-time), 2,218 RBIs (second all-time), 6,211 total bases (second all-time) and 3,384 hits (10th-all-time).

McNeil wins NL batting title: New York second baseman Jeff McNeil didn’t play in the Mets’ finale against Washington and won the National League batting title at .326. Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the day hitting .322, when 3 for 4 against Colorado but fell short of McNeil at .325.

The Mets also boasted the NL’s RBIs leader at Pete Alonso had 131. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber won the NL home run crown with 46.

More history for Ohtani: Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year’s AL MVP, allowed one run in five innings in his final start of the season. With the five innings, Ohtani became the first player to qualifyin for the ERA title and the batting title since rules for qualification were adopted in 1950.

On the mound, Ohtani finished 15-8 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings. At the plate, Ohtani hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Dodgers win 111: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado 6-1 for their 111th win of the season, the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36.