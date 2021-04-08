Baseball roundup: Mets top Marlins on disputed HBP

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on his 29th birthday, and the New York Mets were handed the winning run on a disputed hit by pitch for a 3-2 victory Thursday over the Miami Marlins in front of the first crowd at Citi Field in 557 days.
With the bases loaded and one out, a scuffling Michael Conforto appeared to stick out his right elbow pad just enough to get it grazed by a 1-2 breaking ball from closer Anthony Bass that looked to be in the strike zone.
Plate umpire and crew chief Ron Kulpa ruled Conforto was hit by the pitch, and he headed toward first base as Luis Guillorme scored as the Mets celebrated a bizarre comeback win in their home opener.
Marlins players and manager Don Mattingly argued with Kulpa before a replay review was initiated. The call was upheld.
According to baseball rules, if a batter is hit by a pitch in the strike zone, the pitch is a strike. Whether a pitch hits a batter is subject to video review, but whether a ball hits a batter in or outside the strike zone is an umpire judgment call not subject to video review.
Mattingly said the umps told him whether the ball that hit Conforto was in the strike zone couldn’t be reviewed — only whether Conforto was plunked.
Red Sox 7, Orioles 3: Eduardo Rodriguez won in his return from heart inflammation that caused him to miss the 2020 season, allowing three runs over five innings as Boston spoiled Baltimore’s home opener.
Rafael Devers and Kike Hernandez homered for the Red Sox, who have won four consecutive games. Boston has scored 33 runs in the four wins after managing five while getting swept by the Orioles in a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Rodriguez (1-0), who started the season on the injured list because of a tired arm, gave up four hits, including two-run homers by Ryan Mountcastle in the first and Pedro Severino in the fourth — the first home runs allowed by Boston this season. Rodriguez struck out seven and walked none.
Matt Harvey (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
White Sox 6, Royals 0: Lance Lynn pitched a five-hitter for the first complete game and shutout in the majors this season as Chicago blanked visiting Kansas City.
Yermin Mercedes kept up his scorching start with a 485-foot homer. Yoan Moncada went deep, and the White Sox gave manager Tony La Russa the win in his first home game on the South Side in 35 years
Lynn (1-0) struck out 11 and walked none in his second shutout in 238 career starts, his first since a five-hitter against the New York Yankees on May 27, 2014.
Mercedes, 28-year-old rookie, went 2 for 4, giving him a major league-leading 15 hits in 27 at-bats.
Twins 10, Mariners 2: Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back another strong start by Jose Berrios as Minnesota slugged its way past Seattle in its home opener.
Berrios (2-0), who no-hit Milwaukee over six innings in his first turn, threw two more hitless innings before surrendering his first run of the season in the third. Pulled with two outs in the sixth and a comfortable lead, Berríos tipped his cap to the crowd of 9,675 as he strutted off the mound.
Garver hit a three-run in the third off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (0-1). The Twins, whose only two losses have been 10th-inning walk-offs, wound up with a season-high 16 hits. Buxton went 3 for 5 with two more extra-base hits, Arraez drove in three runs, and Andrelton Simmons had two of the team’s six doubles.
Cubs 4, Pirates 2: Javy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as Chicago’s struggling offense came to life in a win at Pittsburgh.
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs pounded out 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four relievers. Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each for Chicago, which raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157.
Jake Arrieta (2-0) survived a sometimes wobbly six innings. Arrieta allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks and four strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel recorded the five outs for his second save.
Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco had two hits each for the Pirates but couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from dropping its sixth straight.
Cardinals 3, Brewers 1: Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning of his home debut with the Cardinals, lifting St. Louis over Milwaukee.
Arenado, a five-time All-Star acquired from Colorado on Feb. 1, followed a walk to Austin Dean with the score 1-1. Arenado turned on a first pitch 96.6 mph offering from Drew Rasmussen (0-1) and sent the ball 373 feet to left for his second homer this season.
Giovanny Gallegos (2-0) gave the Cardinals their third straight inning of hitless relief, following Ryan Helsley and Andrew Miller. Alex Reyes finished the six-hitter for his third save.
Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes gave up one hit in six scoreless innings, struck out nine and walked none.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 3: Jon Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his first win of the season as Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.
Gray (1-0) allowed three runners through six innings, helped in the sixth when third baseman Ryan McMahon made a barehanded grab of Tim Locastro’s grounder and threw out the speedy batter by a half-step.
Colorado’s Trevor Story had a two-run double and scored in a three-run first inning. He tripled with two outs in the second to drive in Garrett Hampson. Dom Nunez hit a three-run homer in the sixth.