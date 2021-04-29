Baseball roundup: Mullins propels Orioles past Yankees in 10 innings

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Thursday for a four-game series split.

Mancini had an RBI single in the first and hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sanchez. Mancini, 29, had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019. Mancini missed the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.

Austin Hays put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the eighth with an RBI double off Darren O’Day, and Mullins scored from first as center fielder Aaron Hicks had trouble getting the ball out of his glove. The Yankees’ Gleyber Torres tied it with a double in the ningh.

New York went 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and dropped into a last-place tie with Baltimore in the AL East at 11-14.

Athletics 3, Rays 2: Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning as visiting Oakland edged Tampa Bay.