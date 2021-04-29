Baseball roundup: Mullins propels Orioles past Yankees in 10 innings

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Thursday for a four-game series split.
Mancini had an RBI single in the first and hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sanchez. Mancini, 29, had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019. Mancini missed the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.
Austin Hays put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the eighth with an RBI double off Darren O’Day, and Mullins scored from first as center fielder Aaron Hicks had trouble getting the ball out of his glove. The Yankees’ Gleyber Torres tied it with a double in the ningh.
New York went 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and dropped into a last-place tie with Baltimore in the AL East at 11-14.
Athletics 3, Rays 2: Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning as visiting Oakland edged Tampa Bay.
Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut, becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason. He joined Oakland infielder Mark Kiger (2006), Kansas City infielder Adalberto Mondesi (2015) and Minnesota outfielder Alex Kirilloff (last Sept. 30).
Chapman put Oakland ahead 2-1 in the fourth with his fourth homer this season. Brandon Lowe tied the score an inning later with his fourth homer.
Jed Lowrie walked off Diego Castillo (0-2) with one out in the ninth, Sean Murphy flied out, and Chapman doubled over the glove of right fielder Brett Phillips, who tried for a leaping catch at the front of the warning track.
A’s first baseman Matt Olson didn’t play after getting hit near the eye by a ball that ricocheted off an screen during batting practice.
Cardinals 4, Phillies 3, 10: Tyler O’Neill scored on David Hale’s game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning as host St. Louis beat Philadelphia to split their four-game series.
O’Neill started on second and advanced on a groundout by Andrew Knizner (Hanover High). Hale (0-1) bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, and O’Neill scampered home with the winning run.
Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run, pinch-hit homer off Phillies starter Aaron Nola.
Phillies star Bryce Harper was not in the lineup the day after he was hit in the face by a 97-mph fastball from the Cardinals’ Genesis Cabrera. Harper suffered a cut on his face, but underwent a CT scan after the game and said, “Everything came back good.”
Mariners 1, Astros 0: Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, and Taylor Trammell homered as visiting Seattle avoided a four-game series sweep.
Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to right-center field with one out in the seventh. Correa was stranded when Yuli Gurriel grounded out to Kikuchi and Aledmys Diaz grounded out to shortstop.
That was the only hit allowed by Kikuchi, who pitched seven innings, struck out seven and walked two.
Before the game, Seattle placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain. Gonzales, 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA, is expected to miss a couple starts.
White Sox 3, Tigers 1: Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings as host Chicago won the first game of a doubleheader.
Rodón (4-0) made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed two hits and walked one. His ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.
Leury Garcia hit a two-run single as part of a three-run fifth for the White Sox.
NOTES
Brewers place Burnes on injured list
MILWAUKEE — Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is going on the injured list after a remarkable April run. The team did not specify the issue.
Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29⅓ innings. He is two shy of the record for most strikeouts to start a season without a walk, held by reliever Kenley Jansen. Burnes allowed one earned run through his first four starts before giving up five runs — four earned — over five innings in an 8-0 loss to Miami on Monday.
Blue Jays: Toronto placed right-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL with a right glute strain. The Blue Jays hope Ryu, who is 1-2 with a 2.60 ERA, will only have to miss one start.
Giants: Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. Yastrzemski is hitting .215 with four home runs and six RBIs.
Diamondbacks: Outfielder Kole Calhoun was placed on the IL with a left hamstring strain. Calhoun missed the first few weeks of the season with a knee injury.