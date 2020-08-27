Baseball roundup: Myers' HR gives Padres win in Game 1 of doubleheader

SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer with two outs in a seven-run seventh inning for the San Diego Padres, who got two homers and four RBIs from Manny Machado in beating the Seattle Mariners 10-7 Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.
The first game was a makeup of Wednesday night’s game, which was postponed after the Mariners voted unanimously not to play as a protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. The Mariners have the most Blacks in baseball, eight on the active roster and 11 on the 40-man roster.
San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners, scoring all their runs with two outs. After Craig Stammen allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, Seattle’s Taylor Williams (0-1) gave it right back in the bottom of the inning. He gave up a two-run, bases loaded single to Machado. Another run scored on a wild pitch and Eric Hosmer tied it with an RBI single.
Dan Altavilla came on and allowed rookie Jake Cronenworth’s single before Myers homered to left, his eighth.
Dodgers 7, Giants 0: Clayton Kershaw struck out four over six scoreless innings to lead Los Angeles past host San Francisco.
AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer, and Dodgers star Mookie Betts reached 1,000 hits with a sixth-inning single.
Kershaw (4-1) won his third straight start and avenge a loss to the Giants on Aug. 8.
Austin Barnes doubled in two runs to highlight the Dodgers’ four-run fourth, when they also got RBI singles from Joc Pederson and Corey Seager.
Pirates 4-2, Cardinals 3-0: Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, and rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory as Pittsburgh capped off a sweep of doubleheader in St. Louis.
Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener.
Ponce (1-1) was used as a reliever in his first two appearances this season and made his first major league start. He went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.
Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors. Prior to this year, Turley hadn’t appeared in affiliated ball since 2017 due to elbow injuries.
Pittsburgh scored both runs in the third. Gonzalez and Frazier hit back-to-back singles, scoring J.T. Riddle and John Ryan Murphy.
The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.
Reds 6, Brewers 1: Jesse Winker homered twice, and prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat as Cincinnati won the first game of a doubleheader in Milwaukee.
Winker had a two-run shot in the fifth, his eighth, to put the Reds up 5-0 and a solo shot in the third.
Sonny Gray (5-1) allowed four singles over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two. Gray escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second, getting Eric Sogard on an inning-ending liner to right.