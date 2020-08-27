Baseball roundup: Myers' HR gives Padres win in Game 1 of doubleheader

Kershaw (4-1) won his third straight start and avenge a loss to the Giants on Aug. 8.

Austin Barnes doubled in two runs to highlight the Dodgers’ four-run fourth, when they also got RBI singles from Joc Pederson and Corey Seager.

Pirates 4-2, Cardinals 3-0: Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, and rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory as Pittsburgh capped off a sweep of doubleheader in St. Louis.

Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener.

Ponce (1-1) was used as a reliever in his first two appearances this season and made his first major league start. He went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.

Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors. Prior to this year, Turley hadn’t appeared in affiliated ball since 2017 due to elbow injuries.

Pittsburgh scored both runs in the third. Gonzalez and Frazier hit back-to-back singles, scoring J.T. Riddle and John Ryan Murphy.