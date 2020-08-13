Baseball roundup: Orioles finish three-game sweep of Phillies

Brandon Lowe added a solo homer during a five-run third inning.

Manuel Margot had his second four-hit game of the series, Willy Adames had three hits and two RBIs, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had two hits and two RBIs for the Rays. Zunino drove in four runs.

Kevin Plawecki had a two-run double and three RBIs for Boston, and Rafael Devers made three throwing errors after a first-inning RBI single. The Red Sox (6-13), who own the AL’s worst record, have lost four straight.

Pirates 9, Reds 6: Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his past seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating host Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak. The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated.

DeSclafani (1-1) didn’t allow a run in either of his first two starts this season. Frazier connected on the right-hander’s second pitch Thursday, and the Pirates surged to a 9-0 lead after two innings.

The Pirates won for only the second time in 12 games.

Colin Moran also connected in the first inning for his sixth homer. Gregory Polanco led off the second with a home run, the fourth time in his career that DeSclafani has given up three in a game, his career high.