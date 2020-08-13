Baseball roundup: Orioles finish three-game sweep of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz hit homers to back Thomas Eshelman as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.
Eshelman (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to earn his second career win. The right-hander was Philadelphia’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2017 but was traded to Baltimore last year for international slot money.
Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-2), a former Oriole, gave up four runs and seven hits in 4ª innings.
J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell to 5-9 under first-year manager Joe Girardi. Realmuto has seven homers and 17 RBIs.
The Orioles, who lost 108 games last season, are off to a 10-7 start.
Infielder Neil Walker got the final two outs for the Phillies and instantly became Philadelphia’s most successful reliever. The bullpen has a 10.12 ERA.
Rays 17, Red Sox 5: Hunter Renfroe hit two homers and drove in three runs, and Mike Zunino belted a three-run shot as surging Tampa Bay beat host Boston to complete a four-game sweep.
It was the sixth straight win for the Rays (12-8), who posted their eighth consecutive victory in Fenway.
Brandon Lowe added a solo homer during a five-run third inning.
Manuel Margot had his second four-hit game of the series, Willy Adames had three hits and two RBIs, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had two hits and two RBIs for the Rays. Zunino drove in four runs.
Kevin Plawecki had a two-run double and three RBIs for Boston, and Rafael Devers made three throwing errors after a first-inning RBI single. The Red Sox (6-13), who own the AL’s worst record, have lost four straight.
Pirates 9, Reds 6: Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his past seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating host Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak. The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated.
DeSclafani (1-1) didn’t allow a run in either of his first two starts this season. Frazier connected on the right-hander’s second pitch Thursday, and the Pirates surged to a 9-0 lead after two innings.
The Pirates won for only the second time in 12 games.
Colin Moran also connected in the first inning for his sixth homer. Gregory Polanco led off the second with a home run, the fourth time in his career that DeSclafani has given up three in a game, his career high.