Baseball roundup: Slumping Phillies swept by Cubs, drop fifth straight

CHICAGO — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday.

Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami later Thursday.

Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.

Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies play a doubleheader Friday to begin a four-game series at major league-worst Washington, then close with three at AL-best Houston.

Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their past 21 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 and struck out twice in his 1,000th game.

Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ drove in runs for Chicago, and rookie Javier Assad (2-2) allowed five hits in five innings to get the win.

Fading Orioles fall; Blue Jays clinch

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie as Boston beat Baltimore 5-3 to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of postseason elimination.

Baltimore’s loss also assured Toronto of an AL wild card berth.

The Orioles led 2-0 before falling behind, then tied it at 3 on Kyle Stowers’ seventh-inning homer. But Dillon Tate (4-4) walked the leadoff batter in the eighth and one out later Martinez sent a ball over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street.

It was the fifth loss in six games for the Orioles, who entered the day 4½ games behind Seattle for the third and final AL wild card berth.

Guardians 2, Rays 1: Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as host Cleveland kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild card spots. Tampa Bay had a chance in the ninth inning, loading the bases on three walks by Trevor Stephan. But Ji-Man Choi struck out and Isaac Paredes flied out short right as Trevor Stephan earned his third save. Starters Jeffrey Springs for Tampa Bay and Cal Quantrill for Cleveland each pitched six innings, with Springs allowing zero runs and Quantrill just one.

White Sox 4, Twins 3: Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for visiting Chicago in the eighth inning to beat Minnesota and stop an eight-game losing streak.

Tigers 10, Royals 3: Willi Castro and Javy Baez homered as host Detroit routed Kansas City for a three-game sweep and moved past the Royals and out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit has won six straight, ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games.

NOTE

Arraez could deny Judge Triple Crown

MINNEAPOLIS — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years.

Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way.

After going 2 for 5 for the Twins on Thursday in their loss to the Chicago White Sox, Arraez pulled ahead of Judge by two points — when rounding up — in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off and begin a series at home against Baltimore on Friday.

With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147, Judge is at .3134 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088.

With 61 home runs — the AL record Judge matched Wednesday — and 130 RBIs, Judge has those two categories locked up.

The batting average will be harder to get, thanks to Arraez. Miguel Cabrera last accomplished the Triple Crown feat for Detroit in 2012. Before that, Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski was the previous to do it in 1967.

The Triple Crown has been accomplished 17 times in major league history.