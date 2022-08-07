Auerbach, Flying Squirrels explode for 19 runs in rout of New Hampshire

Brett Auerbach drove in six runs and the Flying Squirrels drilled five long balls to blow out the host New Hampshire Fisher Cats 19-1 in the series finale in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday afternoon.
Auerbach paced the offensive explosion with four hits, including his two-run home run in the eighth inning, and three runs scored. The blast was his 18th of the season.
Nine-hole hitter Riley Mahan smacked the first of Richmond’s five homers as part of a seven-run first inning. It was his first homer with the team.
Also homering for Richmond were Tyler Fitzgerald, Carter Aldrete and Jacob Heyward. The Squirrels totaled 13 hits and 10 walks.
Jake Dahlberg (5-7) tossed five scoreless innings for the win. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two hits.
The victory gave the Squirrels a split of the six-game series. Their road trip continues with the beginning of a six-game set against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night.