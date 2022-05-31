Auerbach, Martorano lift Flying Squirrels over Akron in series opener

Homers from second baseman Brett Auerbach and catcher Brandon Martorano powered the Richmond Flying Squirrels past the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in the opener of a six-game series in Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Auerbach hit a two-run blast, his seventh of the season, during the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. Akron previously jumped out to a two-run lead on a first-inning home run from Micah Pries.

Martorano’s homer, a solo shot, came in the fifth and gave Richmond the one-run edge they’d hold onto through the end. It was also his seventh of the year.

Squirrels starter Matt Frisbee (1-3) tossed seven innings, giving up two runs and striking out eight, for his first win of the year.

Chris Wright earned his fifth save with a scoreless ninth, despite walking three.