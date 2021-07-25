Baseball roundup: Former UVA, Freeman standout Lynch earns first major league win for Royals

Former Virginia and Douglas Freeman standout Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as the Kansas City Royals beat the visiting Detroit Tigers 6-1 on Sunday.
Lynch was backed by Jorge Soler’s two home runs and Salvador Perez’s three-run blast.
“You don’t pitch eight major league innings without having confidence in your stuff,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “For him to step in against a team that has been swinging the bat really well, I am just impressed with him.”
After being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday morning, Lynch (1-2) gave up five hits and struck out four. He was the first Kansas City starter this season to toss eight innings.
“I just told myself to just go out and make pitches.” Lynch said. “Cam Gallagher caught a great game.”
The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit his team-leading 23rd home run and Soler followed with his 11th for the Royals, who have won five straight games.
It was the second straight game Perez has hit a three-run homer. Soler hit his second home run of the day in the third inning, his fourth blast in five games.
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4: Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and Boston erupted for five runs to storm past visiting New York.
Fenway Park was almost silent all afternoon until Verdugo opened the eighth with a long double for Boston’s first hit. By the time Kiké Hernández slid home headfirst on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly with the go-ahead run to cap the rally, fans were in a frenzy.
The Red Sox reclaimed first place in the AL East, a game ahead of Tampa Bay.
Orioles 5, Nationals 4: Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of Washington with a home victory.
Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles.
Mariners 4, Athletics 3: Kyle Seager hit a two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle’s four-run third inning, Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision, and the Mariners inched closer in the American League wild card chase with a home win over Oakland. Seattle pulled within 1½ games of the A’s for the second wild card in the AL.
Cardinals 10, Reds 6: Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and visiting St. Louis beat Cincinnati. Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled for the Cardinals.
Mets 5, Blue Jays 4: Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and New York beat visiting Toronto in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.
Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, Hill, 41, gave New York’s injury-thinned rotation the boost the NL East leaders were seeking.
Angels 6, Twins 2: Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and the Los Angeles beat Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Indians 3, Rays 2: Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and sent the Indians to a home win over Tampa Bay, ending the Indians’ losing streak against the Rays at 11 games.
Astros 3, Rangers 1: Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and Houston sent visiting Texas to its 12th straight loss. The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982.
Giants 6, Pirates 1: LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and San Francisco avoided a three-game sweep, beating visiting Pittsburgh.
Dodgers 3, Rockies 2: Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Los Angeles beat visiting Colorado.
Chris Taylor (Virginia) added a pair of home runs for the Dodgers.
Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1: Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Chicago defeated visiting Arizona.
Marlins 9, Padres 3: Yu Darvish’s ERA rose for the fourth start in a row when he allowed four runs in five innings, and San Diego settled for a four-game series split against last-place Miami by losing on the road.
Phillies 2, Braves 1: Aaron Nola came within one out of a shutout, and Philadelphia edged visiting Atlanta to earn a split of their four-game series.
Notes
Frazier to go to Padres: Pittsburgh agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to playoff-contending San Diego for three minor leaguers, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324.
Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the swap.
Dodgers: Los Angeles placed All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation. The Dodgers also activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain.
Indians: Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game Sunday with a head cold. Chris Antonetti, Cleveland’s president of baseball operations, said Francona had a negative COVID-19 test.