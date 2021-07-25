Baseball roundup: Former UVA, Freeman standout Lynch earns first major league win for Royals

Former Virginia and Douglas Freeman standout Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as the Kansas City Royals beat the visiting Detroit Tigers 6-1 on Sunday.

Lynch was backed by Jorge Soler’s two home runs and Salvador Perez’s three-run blast.

“You don’t pitch eight major league innings without having confidence in your stuff,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “For him to step in against a team that has been swinging the bat really well, I am just impressed with him.”

After being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday morning, Lynch (1-2) gave up five hits and struck out four. He was the first Kansas City starter this season to toss eight innings.

“I just told myself to just go out and make pitches.” Lynch said. “Cam Gallagher caught a great game.”

The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit his team-leading 23rd home run and Soler followed with his 11th for the Royals, who have won five straight games.

It was the second straight game Perez has hit a three-run homer. Soler hit his second home run of the day in the third inning, his fourth blast in five games.