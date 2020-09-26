Baseball roundup: Marlins, Reds, Astros clinch playoff spots

Forced from the field by COVID-19, the Miami Marlins returned with enough force to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 2003 championship.
An NL-worst 57-105 a year ago, they sealed the improbable berth on the field of the team that Miami CEO Derek Jeter and manager Don Mattingly once captained.
“I think this is a good lesson for everyone. It really goes back to the players believing,” Mattingly said Friday night after a 4-3, 10-inning win over the New York Yankees.
Miami will start the playoffs on the road Wednesday, its first postseason game since winning the 2003 World Series as the Florida Marlins.
Also Friday, Cincinnati clinched its first playoff spot since 2013, beating the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. The Reds (30-28), who can finish as high as the fifth seed in the eight-team NL field, raised their record to two games above .500 for the first time since May 13, 2017.
Houston clinched the final spot in the AL playoffs, despite a 10-inning loss to Texas, after the Angels lost to the Dodgers. Plagued by the offseason sign-stealing scandal that tarnished their 2017 World Series championship, the Astros (29-29) enter the playoffs as the second-place team in the AL West, seeking redemption with an injury-depleted roster.
Pence announces retirement
Four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence announced his retirement Saturday following 14 major league seasons.
The 37-year-old Pence most recently was a fan favorite for the San Francisco Giants, helping the club to a pair of World Series championships after being acquired from the Phillies at the 2012 trade deadline.
A career .279 hitter, Pence had 244 home runs and 942 RBIs playing for Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Texas.
The Giants released him last month from a second stint with the club after Pence batted just .096 with two homers and six RBIs in 17 games.
Giants release Samardzija
San Francisco released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija on Saturday, a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.
Samardzija, an 11-game winner in 2019, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was to expire.
The 35-year-old pitcher signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but spent much of his Giants tenure sidelined by injuries.
Saturday’s games
Yankees 11, Marlins 4: DJ LeMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer and New York rediscovered its power in a win over Miami.
LeMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game and three RBIs while raising his average to .359, passing Washington’s Juan Soto (.351) for the major league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the White Sox, who began the day in second in the AL at .337.
LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado. The only player to win batting titles in both leagues was Ed Delahanty.
Voit hit a three-run drive against Nick Vincent in a seven-run sixth inning that staked New York (33-26) to a 10-3 lead. He moved three ahead of José Abreu of the White Sox for the big league lead in homers.
New York trailed 3-0 before Tyler Wade’s two-run homer in the fifth.
Nationals 4, Mets 3: New York was eliminated from the playoffs in a mistake-filled loss to Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Mets (26-32) needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs. But New York couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning of a seven-inning game and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.
Andrew Stevenson hit two homers — including one inside the park — for the last-place Nationals (24-34), and Max Scherzer (5-4) worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season, tying Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.
Mariners 5, Athletics 1: J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and Seattle beat Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.
Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth, but the A’s (35-23)couldn’t capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-3).
Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but that was it for the AL West champion A’s, who will host a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday. Seattle (26-32) is out of the playoff picture.