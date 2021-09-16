 Skip to main content
Brieske-led Erie blank Flying Squirrels 3-0

The Richmond Flying Squirrels tallied just five hits in a 3-0 loss to the Erie SeaWolves in Erie, Pa., on Thursday night.

Erie starter Beau Brieske (3-1) held the Flying Squirrels (56-54) in check over six innings, allowing four hits, walking none and striking out four for the SeaWolves (62-54).

Richmond starter Aaron Blair (0-3) was pinned with the loss. The former Atlanta Brave lasted five innings and allowed two runs. He gave up a two-run home run to Daniel Cabrera in the first inning, which was all Erie needed at the plate.

The Squirrels and SeaWolves reconvene Friday at 6:05 p.m. There are three games remaining in the Double-A Northeast regular season, which concludes Sunday.

